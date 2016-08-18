StyleCaster
21 Ways to Wear a Scarf in the Summer and Not Look Insane

Photo: Tlnique

I like to think of neck scarves as the OG choker necklace: They have a similar effect of drawing attention to your face and décolletage, but with the added bonus of prints, color, and a vintage-movie-star vibe that no skinny velvet ribbon can compete with.

For summer, a well-folded silk scarf or classic cotton bandana can give the outfits you’ve been wearing day in, day out since June a much-needed boost—meaning that, yes, you can totally wear denim cutoffs and a vintage tee for the third time this week, and maybe even get some compliments while you’re at it.

But the real argument for tying on a scarf when it’s 80-plus degrees outside? If it gets too hot, you can always tie it around your head to get your hair off your neck. (Can I get a 🙌?)

Ahead, see 21 street-style-approved ways to wear a neck scarf from now till fall.

1 of 21

Photo: Wait You Need This

Photo: Tlnique

Photo: Janni Deler

Photo: Luxe and Linen

Photo: Brooke Testoni

Photo: Vanilla and Velvet

Photo: Thrifts and Threads

Photo: What Olivia Did

Photo: Hands of Style

Photo: Ania B

Photo: Adenorah

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Where Did U Get That

Photo: Neckbreakin' Style

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: The Fashion Eaters

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific

Photo: Carla Violet

Photo: Fregole

Photo: Red Reiding Hood

Photo: Sonia Karamazova

