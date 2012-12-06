NBA Star Dwyane Wade Teams Up With Luxe Sneaker King Alejandro Ingelmo

Dwyane Wade is one of the most fascinating figures in the NBA. The devoted father and all-star basketball player (he’s helped the U.S. walk away with a gold medal from the Olympics, and won two NBA championships) is also regarded for his gentlemanly style. Now he’s bringing it to masses thanks to a partnership with Chinese sportswear company LI-NING. His new footwear and apparel collection WADE, just launched in October, is about to blow up thanks to its newly named Creative Consultant, Alejandro Ingelmo.

Ingelmo is a downtown Manhattan favorite with a store on Wooster Street that has become a destination for celebrities and athletes thanks to his quirky fashion-forward accessories (like $800 men’s sneakers with luxe beaver fur trim). Considering Ingelmo’s unique ability to mix sportswear and high fashion, this partnership seems organic to us—and we’re sure the results will have sneakerheads and Kanye West wannabes lining up and down the street.

“Alejandro’s knowledge of mixing fashion and street elements into his designs mirrors my personal style and the vision for the footwear we will bring to the market,” Wade said in a release.

Are you excited to see what the duo comes up with?