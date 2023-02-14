Here’s How To Get NBA All-Star Weekend Tickets To See LeBron, DeMar & Kyrie All At Once

One of the biggest weekends in basketball. NBA’s All-Star Weekend tickets are quickly selling out and we can’t wait to see all the stars and champs face each other on the court.

This year, the three-day showcase is held in The Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah where the Utah Jazz play. The site was confirmed in 2019 and will be held on February 17 to 19, 2023. Started in 1951, NBA’s All-Star Weekend has become a tradition to see fans’ favorite basketball players play it out with each other, as well as famous celebrities and athletes playing against each other in the Celebrity All-Star Game and rookies playing it off in the Jordan Rising Stars game. The National Basketball Association’s All-Star Game is the highlight of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. This year’s edition, which marks the 71st annual All-Star Game in NBA history, will see 24 of the league’s top players pitted up against each other in two teams. The starting lineup for each team is chosen by votes from members of the media, fellow NBA players and fans alike. The two players with the most votes overall are named team captains and can take turns choosing their teammates from the remaining players. Basketball legends LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named captains of the West and East Conferences respectfully and will choose out their draft roster on the day of the game on February 19, 2023.

So how can you score All-Star Weekend tickets (and with a discount)? Read more below to find out.

How to buy All-Star Weekend 2023 tickets

How can NBA fans buy All-Star Weekend 2023 tickets? All-Star Weekend 2023 tickets are still on sale on trusted resale sites like Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy All-Star Weekend tickets to see who wins between Team LeBron and Team Giannis!

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “NBA All-Star Weekend” To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the NBA All-Star Weekend!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “NBA All Star Weekend“ Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy NBA All Star Weekend!

NBA All-Star Weekend 2023 Tickets $500+ Buy Now

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ NBA All-Star Weekend “ To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy NBA All-Star Weekend!

Who’s playing the NBA All-Star Game?

Who’s playing the NBA All-Star Game? A total of 24 players will go on the court for the NBA All-Star Game on February 19, 2023. The players are chosen by a process of voting from fans (who make up 50 percent), media (25 percent) and fellow NBA players (25 percent). Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements. The players that will be replaced are will replace Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left superior tib/fib sprain), Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (right knee MCL sprain) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (strained right hamstring). Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff will coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone and his staff will coach Team LeBron.

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)*#

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)*^

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks)

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)*^

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)+

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)~

De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)+

Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks)*

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)*#

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)*

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)~

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)*

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzles)~

Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors)+

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)*

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)*^

*Starter

#Captain

^Injured/Will Not Play

+Injury Replacement

~Starter Replacement

Who is playing the All-Star Celebrity Game?

Who is playing the All-Star Celebrity Game? The All-Star Celebrity Game will be played on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Utah Jazz team governor Ryan Smith and three-time NBA Champion and Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade will serve as honorary captains. Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Two-time WNBA Champion Lisa Leslie, rapper and actor Fat Joe and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who will coach for Team Ryan will compete against two-time NBA MVP and 2023 NBA All-Star Game Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brothers Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo and three-time Olympic Medalist Lindsey Vonn who will coach for Team Dwyane.

Team Ryan

Ryan Smith (Utah Jazz governor and honorary captain)

Kane Brown (5-time American Music Award winner)

Cordae (rapper, recording artist)

Diamond DeShields (WNBA All-Star; Phoenix Mercury)

Calvin Johnson (former NFL player)

Marcos Mion (TV host)

The Miz (WWE Superstar)

Albert Pujols (MLB Player)

Everett Osborne (actor)

Ozuna (rapper, recording artist)

Guillermo Rodriguez (ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent)

Sinqua Walls (actor)

Team Dwyane

Dwyane Wade (NBA champion, Utah Jazz minority owner and honorary captain)

Nicky Jam (Latin global music icon and actor)

Jesser (content creator)

Simu Liu (actor)

Hasan Minhaj (comedian)

DK Metcalf (NFL player)

Janelle Monáe (actress, singer, songwriter)

Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA All-Star; Dallas Wings)

21 Savage (rapper, recording artist)

Ranveer Singh (actor and NBA Brand Ambassador for India)

Frances Tiafoe (tennis player)

Alex Toussaint (Peloton coach and Puma athlete)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.