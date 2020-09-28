Naya Rivera’s Ex Is Moving in With Her Sister Nickayla to Help Raise Her Son Josey

Months after her passing, Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey and sister Nickayla have moved in together to help raise the late Glee star’s son, Josey. In July of 2020, Naya took her son on a boating trip in California’s Lake Piru from which she would never return. Her final act as a mother was saving Josey, who authorities report was hoisted up onto the boat before Naya slipped under the water. Josey is now being raised by Dorsey, who shared custody of the 5-year-old following his divorce with Naya in 2018, along with other members of Naya’s family—like her sister, 25-year-old Nickayla Rivera.

Nickayla has reportedly moved in with the newly single father to lend him an extra hand in raising Josey. As per The Daily Mail, Ryan and Nickayla picked a three-bedroom home to live in together, a month after Ryan was spotted moving his belongings from his former home in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hills neighborhood. The family pair have since been spotted out shopping together for things for their new home. Sources who saw Ryan and Nickayla out together told the outlet that they appeared to be keeping each other company and “chatting the whole time.” The insider adds, “They’re obviously helping lift each other’s spirits.”

In his tribute to Naya following her death, Ryan promised that her son would never forget her. “I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep.”