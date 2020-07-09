Naya Rivera Is Missing & ‘Presumed Dead’ After Her 4-Year-Old Was Found Alone on a Boat

Glee alum Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after her son was found alone on a boat in a lake. The Fillmore Police Department in California confirmed on Wednesday, July 8, that the actress is missing after she and her 4-year-old son, Josey Rivera, went on a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, where rented a pontoon boat for three hours and went swimming in the water.

After the boat was overdue for a return, staff found the watercraft on the north side of the lake with Josey sleeping aborad. Rivera, however, was nowhere to be seen. A search-and-rescue operation then started to find the “Sorry” singer, but she could not be found by Wednesday night. Another search is planned for Thursday, July 9.

“The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department tweeted at 10:39 p.m. PT on Wednesday. “SAR operation will continue at first light.”

NBC Los Angeles reported that Josey was wearing a lifejacket when he was found asleep on the boat, while an adult life jacket, which is believed to be provided to Rivera, was still on the watercraft. Authorities told the news station that no foul play is suspected.

“This is considered to be a horrible accident,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Department officials told NBC Los Angeles.

Six days before her disappearance, Rivera posted on her social media about how “tomorrow is not promised.”

“no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised,” the actress captioned a photo of her in a white shirt.

Rivera’s most recent social media post was a photo of her and Josey, which she captioned, “just the two of us.”

Rivera shares Josey with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. In a 2018 interview with People, the actress opened up about how her life has changed since she became a mother. “First and foremost, everything I do is for Josey. He’s at the best age! He’s talking so much and [he’s] so cool, kind and sweet,” she said at the time.

The actress went on to talk about how her son inspired her to create her geder-neutral kids’ lifestyle brand JOJO&IZZY. “Josey inspires me in so many ways that it felt natural to want to create this for him and I. Starting this company from the ground up is something I’m really, really proud of. I know that my son is proud of it too. It’s a sweet bond that we share together,” she said.

In a 2016 interview with Mini Magazine, the actress opened up about how motherhood has made her realize how “truly selfless” she can be.

“It’s made me a much more observant person,” she said at the time. “The love I get from him. Little things like the two kisses he stood up and gave me last night to say thank you for making him mac and cheese from scratch. It’s a love never found anywhere or with anyone else.”