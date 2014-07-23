Naya Rivera Secretly Got Married This Weeked

Being engaged again obviously isn’t a priority for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who had a surprise wedding this weekend—and she didn’t marry former fiance Big Sean.

Instead, Rivera wed her longtime pal, actor and model Ryan Dorsey, on July 19 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in front of a small group of close family,

“We feel truly blessed to be joined as husband and wife,” the couple told People. “Our special day was fated and everything we could have ever asked for.”

According to People, Dorsey met the 27-year-old actress four years ago after moving to L.A. from New York, where he attended the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. After her April split with rapper Big Sean, they decided to take their friendship to a pretty permanent level.

The actor’s appeared in several TV shoes and movies, including “Unspoken,” “Southland,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Mob City.”

As for the dress: Rivera wore a while lace long-sleeve Monique Lhuillier gown with an open back while Dorsey wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit. She carried a bouquet of daisies and baby’s breath and the couple exchanged Neil Lane rings.

Before the news was announced to People, Rivera had been posted what looked like vacation photos to her Instagam, but now we know they’re likely pre-wedding and honeymoon snaps.

Congrats to the happy—and fast-moving—couple!

Head over to People now to see photos of the couple’s nups, and Naya’s wedding dress!