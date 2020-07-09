Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ Cast Is Asking For Prayers After Her Disappearance, Presumed Death at a Lake

Asking for prayers. Naya Rivera’s Glee cast reacted to her missing and presumed death at lake, and they’re praying that she’s found safe and sound. The “Sorry” singer—who played Santana Lopez on FOX’s Glee from 2009 to 2015—was reported missing on Wednesday, July 8, by the Fillmore Police Department in California after she and her 4-year-old son, Josey, took a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, and she didn’t return to shore.

According to the authorities, Rivera rented a pontoon boat and went swimming with her son in the lake, however, after her three-hour rental was overdue, staff went looking for the boat and found it on the north side of the lake with Josey sleeping on board. Rivera, however, was nowhere to be seen. A search-and-rescue operation commenced to find the Glee alum but she found not be found by the end of Wednesday night. Another search is set for Thursday, July 9.

“The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department tweeted at 10:39 p.m. PT on Wednesday. “SAR operation will continue at first light.”

NBC Los Angeles reported that Josey, whom Rivera shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, was wearing a lifejacket when he was found asleep on the boat. A second life jacket, which was for an adult and believed to be for Rivera, was also found on the watercraft. Authorities also told the news station that no foul play is suspected. “This is considered to be a horrible accident,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Department officials told NBC Los Angeles.

After news of Rivera’s disappearance, several of her former Glee cast mates took to their social media to ask for prayers that the actress is found.

Heather Morris, who played Rivera’s character’s love interest, Brittany Pierce, on Glee, posted a black screen on her Instagram Stories with the caption: “We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light 🙏🙏”

Harry Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang, a classmate of Rivera’s character on Glee, simply tweeted, “Praying.”

Iqbal Theba, who starred as Principal Figgins on the comedy series, tweeted, “Oh God… mercy… please…” along with a report about Rivera’s disappearance.

Demi Lovato—who also guest starred as a love interest of Rivera’s character on Glee—posted a photo of a candle on her Instagram Stories with the caption: “Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound.”

Other celebrities such as Andy Cohen, Victoria Justice and Snooki also tweeted for the Glee alum to be found safe and sound. “Waking up to Naya Rivera missing is an absolute tragedy. Praying for her safety. So absolutely heartbreaking thinking of her 4 year old. #FindNaya,” Snooki wrote.

Six days before her disappearance, Rivera took to her social media to remind her followers about how “tomorrow is not promised.”

“no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her in a white shirt.