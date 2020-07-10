Naya Rivera’s Son Has Emotional Reunion With Ex-Husband After She Goes Missing

An emotional moment. Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey reunited with their son after she went missing at a lake on Wednesday, July 8. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the former couple’s 4-year-old son, Josey, was reunited with his father on Thursday, July 9, one day after the Glee alum went missing at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

The Daily Mail’s photos show Dorsey with Josey in his arms as the two left the actress’ sister Nickayla Rivera’s house in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon. Dorsey—who married Rivera in July 2014 before separating in November 2016 and finalizing their divorce in June 2018—wore a black baseball cap, sunglasses and a black T-shirt as he carried his son (who wore a black and white hat and a white T-shirt) to the car. (See the photos here.)

The Fillmore Police Department in California reported Rivera as missing on July 8 after she and her son took a trip to Lake Piru, where they rented a pontoon boat and swam in the water earlier that day. When the boat’s three-hour rental had passed, staff found the vessel on the north side of the lake at 4 p.m. with Josey sleeping on board and his mother nowhere to be found. Josey was wearing his life-jacket when he was found. There was also an adult-sized life jacket, as well as Rivera’s purse and wallet, on board.

A search commenced for the “Sorry” singer and went on until 10 p.m. that night. A search resumed on Thursday at 5:45 a.m., but the actress still couldn’t be found. “The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department tweeted at 10:39 p.m. PT on Wednesday. “SAR operation will continue at first light.”

The Ventura County Sheriff Department also told reporters on Thursday that no foul play is suspected and that Josey is in “good health” after his mother’s disappearance. Late Thursday, the missing person search shifted to a recovery mission after Rivera was presumed dead by the authorities. She has still not been located.

Days before her disappearance, the actress took to her social media with a message about how “tomorrow is not promised.”

“no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised,” she captioned a photo of her in a white shirt.

Rivera’s most recent Instagram post is a photo of her and her son, which she captioned, “just the two of us.”

In a 2018 interview with People, Rivera opened up about how her life has changed since she became a mother. She and Dorsey welcomed Josey in September 2017. “First and foremost, everything I do is for Josey. He’s at the best age! He’s talking so much and [he’s] so cool, kind and sweet,” she said at the time.

The actress also talked to Mini Magazine in 2016 about how motherhood made her realize how “truly selfless” she can be. “It’s made me a much more observant person,” she said at the time. “The love I get from him. Little things like the two kisses he stood up and gave me last night to say thank you for making him mac and cheese from scratch. It’s a love never found anywhere or with anyone else.”