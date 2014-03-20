Naya Rivera’s Boobs are Suddenly Huge: Did She Get Implants?

According to every social media platform ever, celebrity plastic surgery (or the lack thereof) is one of the hottest topics at the moment. Yesterday, we saw the drama that ensued over whether or not littlest Kardashian, 16-year-old Kylie Jenner, had plastic surgery on her face, and now “Glee” star Naya Rivera finds herself at the center of a similar kerfuffle.

A couple days ago, Naya posted an Instagram photo of herself and fiancé Big Sean on the beach. It wouldn’t be all that different from your standard, run-of-the-mill narcissism we’ve all grown accustomed to seeing on social media, except for one (well, two) huge differences: Naya’s boobs. A very petite gal in general, Naya seems to have undergone some significant procedures to, um, enhance her chest. Check it out:

And here’s Naya just eight months ago:

Here’s the thing: we like to think of ourselves as relatively intelligent and discerning consumers of pop and celebrity culture in general, and we don’t like the idea that we’re stooping to a level of analyzing and dissecting women’s bodies in a harsh way, but there seems to be a larger trend here with Naya.

As we’ve noted before, she seems to be doing everything in her power to follow in the footsteps of another curvaceous star named Kim Kardashian. She got the hair, she got the successful rapper, she got the perfectly sculpted nose, she got the diamond ring, and now: she has the boobs.

Since there are also rumors swirling that Naya may make an early exit from the Fox sing-song hit “Glee,” it would seem that perhaps she’s in the midst of undergoing a major image overhaul.

If we’re being frank, we’re not sure how easy it’ll be for Rivera’s career to really take off after “Glee,” and she probably realizes she needs another plan if she wants to stay rich and famous. The solution she’s seemingly chosen: sell her sex appeal.

Check out the photos below, in reverse chronological order, and let us know if you think Naya has had some work done.

Just one month ago, Naya posted this photo posing with Michael Kors.

And six months ago, she and fiancé Big Sean posed for this photo taken by Terry Richardson.

Naya eight months ago: