Chic Couple Alert: Why We Love Naya Rivera and Big Sean’s Style

Who knew when Naya Rivera made her small-screen debut as a bratty cheerleader on “Glee” that she would end up one of the most stylish new fixtures on the red carpet? And on top of that, she’s currently on the arm of one of rap’s biggest (literally) current names: Big Sean.

Together, the pair are a powerhouse of fashion. Rivera is regularly decked out in everyone from Donna Karan to Paule Ka—which she wore last night to her man’s album listening party in Hollywood—and Big Sean steps out in designs from the likes of Prada and Carven.

Click through the gallery above to see why we’re so obsessed with this happy couple’s style—and, more to the point, why Big Sean says in his verse on Naya’s new single “Sorry” that his girl’s a perfect 10.