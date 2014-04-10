Naya Rivera and Big Sean Call Off Enagement

Another Hollywood couple bites the dust: Just six months after they announced their engagement, Naya Rivera and Big Sean have called the whole thing off.

“After careful thought and much consideration, Sean has made the difficult decision to call the wedding off,” a rep for rapper Big Sean—whose real name is Sean Anderson—told Us Weekly. This news follows a Star magazine report that Sean 26, cheated on the 27-year-old “Glee” star, but his rep also addressed those in the statement.

“The recent rumors and accusations reported by so called or fake sources are simply untrue. Sean wishes Naya nothing but the best and it is still his hope that they can continue to work through their issues privately. We will not be commenting again on this matter.”

Sad news, sure, but now’s the part we speculate a little about a couple of things. Number one: Naya’s recent, um, changes.

Back in January, we noticed that the actress was starting to look strangely identical to Kim Kardashian—from the layered blonde hair and sudden interest in fashion (big coats, body-con skirt and crop tops, “classy” dresses that are a tad too revealing), right down to the shape of their noses, coloring, and eyebrows, and the fact that they both enjoy posting ass photos to social media.

Then, last month, we kind of freaked out over Instagram photos Rivera posted that showed her and Sean hanging on a yacht. Not odd in and of itself, but it was hard not to notice the pink elephant on the room (on the boat?) which were Naya’s massive boobs.

Of course, it appeared the petite star had gotten breast implants, once again putting in line with Kim (who—since dating Kanye West—has figured out a formula that involves fusing high-fashion clothes that are always just a little too tight or low-cut to show off her equally enormous chest.)

So, we can’t help but wonder (a) whether Naya knew her man was cheating and took the cliché route of using plastic surgery to get “hotter,” or (b) Big Sean pressured her into making the changes, or (c) none of the above, and Naya is doing this because, well, everyone in Hollywood is starting to look exactly alike.

Regardless, we’re sure she’ll have no trouble upgrading to a new man, and—if Naya’s really studying Kim’s playbook—we bet he’ll be more famous than Sean.