Prayers for Naya. The Naya Rivera 911 call described a child “alone” with the “mother nowhere to be found.” The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department released the 911 call during a press conference on Wednesday, July 8, hours after the Glee alum went missing at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

Rivera was reported missing after she and her 4-year-old son, Josey, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, took a trip to Lake Piru where they rented a pontoon boat and went swimming. After the boat’s three-hour rental had passed, staff went looking for the mother and son and found the boat on the north side of the lake at 4 p.m. with Josey sleeping on board. The 4-year-old was wearing a life jacket when he was found. An adult-sized life jacket, as well as Rivera’s purse and wallet, were also on the boat, but the actress was nowhere to be seen.

In the 911 call, a woman’s voice is heard as she tells the dispatcher that she’s calling from “Lake Piru.” “The emergency is we found a little girl in a boat all by herself and her mom is nowhere to be found,” the caller said. (It was later reported that the caller misidentified the gender of Rivera’s son.)The dispatcher then asks, “White, Black, Asian or Hispanic?” to which the caller responds, “I have no idea, I’m heading down there right now—my husband was one of people who was first there and I’m going to go find out more information. He just told me to call it in.”

The dispatcher proceeds to asks, “Boy or girl?” to which the caller responds, “I believe it is a little girl.” When the dispatcher asks the age of the child, the caller responds, “Like I said I have no idea, I’m heading down there now.” Listen to the full call on HollywoodLife here.

Rivera rented the boat at around 1 p.m. on July 8. When her son was found, Josey told authorities that the two went swimming, but she never returned to the boat. A search commenced for Rivera until Wednesday night and resumed on Thursday morning. Rivera’s black Mercedes G-Wagon was also found in the boat rental’s parking lot after the lake had closed for the evening.

“We have recovered video evidence from the dock that shows Ms. Rivera and her son being the only two people getting onboard the boat. We’ve had no indication after talking to her son that Ms. Rivera made it to shore. So the focus of our search efforts are in the water at this time,” Sgt. Kevin Donoghue of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told reporters on Wednesday, adding that Josey, “gave enough information to investigators to conclude that his mother never made it out of the water.”

Six days before her disappearance, Rivera took to her social media to post about how “tomorrow is not promised.” “no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised,” she captioned a photo of her in a white shirt,” she captioned a photo of her in a white shirt.