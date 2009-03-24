Nautically Yours

Dries Van Noten set sail this spring with wide leg white linen pants, a windowpane-check shirt, and a generous dose of glam accessories.

It can be hard to pull of a nautical look without looking like an extra from Love Boat, but Dries Van Noten’s nod to maritime style included just the right amount of irreverence and urban elegance to keep the look modern.

(1) Richard Nicoll white trouser, $110, at topshop.com; (2) J.Crew cashmere crewneck sweater, $145, at jcrew.com; (3) Chiffon check ruffle blouse, $65, at topshop.com; (4) Kate Spade tortola kei tote, $425, at katespade.com; (5) Guerlain Aqua allegoria laurier-reglisse eau de toilette, $57, at sephora.com; (6) Rayban Clubmaster sunglasses, $139.95, at sunglasshut.com; (7) Nicole Romano rock n’ roll necklace, $300, at vivre.com; (8) NARS lip gloss in Giza, $24, at sephora.com; (9) Nicholas Kirkwood gold leather platforms, $706, at brownsfashion.com