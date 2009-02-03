Naturally Effortless

When a girl thinks of “effortless style” Stella McCartney should come to mind. From fluid fabrics, to straightforward silhouettes Stella’s spring collection offers covet-worthy wares for all women from the daring fashionista to the laidback kind-of-gal. So whether you’re looking for a pair of cropped trousers or a boyfriend blazer, here are some ways to make this look your own.

(1) Banana Republic braided enamel ring, $34, at bananarepublic.com; (2)Top Shop ultimate boyfriend blazer, $190, at topshop.com; (3) Chloe silk cropped pants, $795, at net-a-porter.com; (4) Dior nude chic polish, $19, at sephora.com; (5) Alexander McQueen gold dress sandals, $492.17, at zappos.com; (6) Bobbi Brown nude lip trio, $40, at bobbibrowncosmetics.com; (7) Alexis Bittar oval hoops, $120, at shop.nordstrom.com; (8) Perlina white clutch, $70, at 6pm.com; (9) Organic bias tank, $105, at lagarconne.com