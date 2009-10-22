Natural Beauty: Support the Cause and Smell Great Too

Object Of Desire

One With Nature Rose Petal Bar Soap, $3.79, at Wholefoodsmarket.com

Reason #1

This bar of soap smells beautifully naturally–a great addition to your shower routine.

Reason #2

This sweetly smelling soap is a perfect gift for moms, sisters, aunts, and grandmas alike. Plus, ten percent of all proceeds will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Reason #3

When you’re shopping for this soap at Whole Foods, you can get all of your health food needs satisfied. Take a look at some foods that are recommended to prevent breast cancer and be sure to pick up a few of these key ingredients next time you go shopping.