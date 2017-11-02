9 Natural Products You Can Use to Make Sex Hotter

Maybe you’re the type who has an extensive sex toy and accessory collection—lubes in every flavor, vibrators in every shape and size, handcuffs in every color of the rainbow—you name it. Or maybe you’re the type who keeps things simple, using coconut oil as lube when you need it and using your hands and your imagination rather than gizmos, gadgets, and porn.

Regardless of your preferences when it comes to sexual accoutrements, no one can deny that it’s helpful to have some handy stuff around the house that can actually be used during sexual play (solo or partner). Ahead, check out the items to keep in stock in your kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom that can double as lube, libido-boosters, and more.

Indulge in Natural Aphrodisiacs

Natural foods like dark chocolate, red wine, oysters are far better than reaching for that little blue pill. “You can go even further by opting for vegan and organic aphrodisiacs ,” suggests Stefanie Iris Weiss, author of Eco-Sex: Go Green Between the Sheets and Make Your Love Life Sustainable. Skip the heavy, tiring, and mood-killing burger and beer. Foods like asparagus, ginger, and avocado have been known to turn women on. Cinnamon, pumpkin, and cayenne are good for getting guys revved up.

Slip into Something Naturally Slinky

The cliche advice about wearing lingerie to turn on your partner can totally work. But forget the cheesy, chain store panties and teddy. Weiss suggests slipping on underwear made from natural, super-soft textiles like organic cotton and bamboo.“Brands like Urban Fox make simple and sexy lingerie that are good for you, your lover, and the earth.”

Lube up with Aloe

Conventional lube likely includes parabens and even some of the “natural” brands still have glycerin, which can strip the vagina of moisture, making it more susceptible to yeast infections, explains psychologist and dating coach, Alex Reddle. “Often used to treat sunburns, aloe vera is extremely skin nourishing and is 100% condom compatible too. Just make sure that you only use pure aloe vera, and not the luminous green gel you might find and some drugstores,” she suggests.

Set the Mood with Soy Candles

Those halogen looking lights are painful for the eyes and are far from flattering. Not only do candles set the mood, they’re relaxing and create a natural, sensual, skin-flattering glow. “Conventional candles are often made from toxic paraffin, (that give many a headache) so go for eco-friendly, fair-trade varieties like A Scent of Scandal, which are vegan with cotton wicks. Essoya Candlesuse non-GMO soy and stimulating essential oil blends,” advises Weiss.

Rub on Some DIY Massage Oil

No need to spend beaucoup bucks on fancy massage oils when you probably already have them in your kitchen. Olive oil and coconut oil are natural ways to spice up foreplay with a sensual massage. Try putting a few drops of lavender and ylang-ylang essential oil (for stress-reduction) or Neroli oil to stimulate libido.

Cool Things Down

What’s more natural than H2O? Try incorporating ice cubes into your sex play. Use them to sensually rub it up and down your partner’s body, or pop it in your mouth for an oral sex surprise. You’d be surprised at how far a little frozen H2O can go in the bedroom.

Try Almond Oil as Lube

Just like coconut oil, sweet almond oil is naturally skin-nourishing as it is easily absorbed. It also smells and tastes great too, and is available from most health food stores, says Reddle. “Bear in mind that oils are not compatible with condoms, as they will destroy the latex, leaving you vulnerable to STIs and risk of pregnancy,” she adds.

Eat Up

Ditch the silicone and plastic dildos and vibrators for a cucumber or an orange. Yes, we’re serious. Pretty much anything resembling a penis can be used for penetration—cucumber, zucchini, Japanese eggplant. You can also try rolling a medium sized round fruit like a plum or orange in a circular motion over your clit or the tip of his penis for some fruitful stimulation. Just avoid hot peppers. Any capsaicin leakage could cause severe pain!

Grab Some Coconut Oil or Shea Butter

Good for moisturizing hair, cooking food, removing makeup…is there anything coconut oil can’t do? If replacing your OTC lube with coconut oil, make sure to use 100% virgin coconut oil. Not only is it a good natural alternative, it smells and tastes good. Shea butter is also great as it is naturally good for healing burns, and steroidal that means even when thrusting is hardcore, it reduces it.