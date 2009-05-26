The National Perform New Songs

This past weekend, I found myself entertaining random thoughts, “Whatever happened to Panic at the Disco? Why is Andrew Van Wyngarden from MGMT so effing’ hot? When is The National going to release something new?” Well, one of my three queries was answered today…

The National have been on tour and are entertaining crowds with two new songs: The Runaway and Blood Buzz Ohio. Of course in National vein the songs are beautifully arranged, the lyrics are painfully tender and the drummer is a human metronome.