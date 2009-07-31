The National on the Blue Comet Stage at All Points West

Do you think The National‘s lead singer Matt Berninger feels left out not having a brother in the band? I’d feel left out—;like when you’re the only person who went to prom with someone added the disclaimer they were, “just a friend.”

The National have been quietly working on some big projects recently previewing a few new songs but most notably, recently contributed to the Dark Was the Night compilation to benefit AIDS research.

Now The National are gracing the Blue Comet stage at All Points West. Drummer Bryan Devendorf is impeccable with his dynamic talent and Berringer’s voice is a rich barritone that distinguishes this tight ensemble. I genuinely feel for Berringer as twitches on stage and rarely opens his eyes as he sings.

All Points West will be The National’s last stateside show before going to Europe at the beginning of August for a brief tour.