National Oatmeal Day: 3 Recipes That Aren’t For Breakfast

The thought of winter approaching makes us crave a warm bowl of oatmeal in the morning…and for dinner…and certainly for dessert too. In honor of National Oatmeal Day (yes, there is a National ______ Day for every food imaginable), here are three excuses to whip out your Quaker Oats and bake up a sweet treat to share with your family and friends. The fiber will do you good!

Classic Homemade Granola Bars

Ingredients:

2 cups old-fashioned oatmeal

1 cup sliced almonds

1 cup shredded coconut, loosely packed

1/2 cup toasted wheat germ

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2/3 cup honey

1/4 cup light brown sugar, lightly packed

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup chopped pitted dates

1/2 cup chopped dried apricots

1/2 cup dried cranberries

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Butter an 8 by 12-inch baking dish and line it with parchment paper.

2. Toss the oatmeal, almonds, and coconut together on a sheet pan and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned. Transfer the mixture to a large mixing bowl and stir in the wheat germ.

3. Reduce the oven temperature to 300 degrees F.

4. Place the butter, honey, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook and stir for a minute, then pour over the toasted oatmeal mixture. Add the dates, apricots, and cranberries and stir well.

5. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Wet your fingers and lightly press the mixture evenly into the pan. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until light golden brown. Cool for at least 2 to 3 hours before cutting into squares. Serve at room temperature.

Recipe courtesy of Ina Garten from the Food Network.

Old-Fashioned Apple Crisp

Ingredients:

5 pounds McIntosh or Macoun apples (apples can be green or red, totally up to you, but should be slightly firm and sweet)

Grated zest of 1 orange

Grated zest of 1 lemon

(Make sure when zesting that you only get the bright color of the skin, not the white part of the fruit, which tends to be bitter)

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice

(Double check the juice you’re using is from a good orange, cut in half and taste to make sure the juice is sweet!)

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

For the Topping:

1 1/2 cups flour

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup oatmeal

1/2 pound cold unsalted butter, diced

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Butter a 9 by 14 by 2-inch oval baking dish. (Doesn’t have to be exact.)

2. Peel, core, and cut the apples into large wedges. Combine the apples with the zests, juices, sugar, and spices. Pour into the dish.

3. To make the topping, combine the flour, sugars, salt, oatmeal, and cold butter in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on low speed until the mixture is crumbly and the butter is the size of peas. Scatter evenly over the apples.

4. Place the crisp on a sheet pan and bake for 1 hour until the top is brown and the apples are bubbly. Serve warm.

Recipe courtesy of Ina Garten from the Food Network.

Cowboy Cookies

This next recipe is a great spin on the traditional oatmeal cookie (although if you want to go for a delicious basic all you have to do is grab a can of Quaker oats and check out the recipe on the back). These cookies are called “cowboy cookies” and are from a family friend. We made these for neighbors and unfortunately had none left over to keep for ourselves!

Ingredients:

1 lb. of shortening

1 cup of granulated sugar

4 cups of brown sugar

4 eggs

2 tsp. of vanilla extract

4 cups of flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. of salt

24 oz. chocolate chips

4 cups of flaked coconut

4 cups of chopped pecans

4 cups of oatmeal

Directions:

First preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

1. Cream together the shortening, sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy, this should be done with a hand mixer or standing mixer with paddle attachment. Add the vanilla and eggs (one at a time) to the creamed mixture until combined. Sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add to the creamed mixture in thirds so it’s well incorporated. Lastly, add the chocolate chips, coconut, chopped pecans, and oatmeal, and mix in by-hand with large spoon as to not break up any of the ingredients.

2. Drop spoonfuls of batter onto an ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 10 minutes. These cookies freeze really well and feel free to cut the recipe in half because this recipe is for A LOT of cookies.