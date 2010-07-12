National Nude Day: We Bare Our Best Shopping Picks!

Unless you frequent nudie beaches or belong to a nudist colony, today marks one holiday you may not already be aware of: National Nude Day. It’s a day to celebrate the beauty of your birthday suit, but those of you who are a little self conscious about stripping down or have jobs? probably won’t be celebrating the holiday in full force. That’s okay, because you can still be in the nude without showing off any of your private assets. Click through the slideshow above for a bit of inspiration as to how you can celebrate today’s honor in your own stylish sans nipple way.
Related: Rock Hard! The Best Agate Pieces To Buy Now
These girly ruffles spice up this neutral piece. Kookai Ruffle Tiered Mini Silk Dress, $185.30, at asos.com
Alice + Olivia knows how to make nude nice. Alice + Olivia 'Kiera' one shoulder dolman dress, $298, at shopbop.com
Go nude and still be office-appropriate! Rag & Bone silk tailrace shirt dress, $227.50, at lagarconne.com
Toughen up the neutral color with this military-inspired dress. Kookai lace front military shirt dress, $57.27, at asos.com
This full-body nude number will definitely get you in theme. Topshop maxi dress by Boutique, $50, at topshop.com
With the black waist strap detailing, this nude look is definitely not dull. Silence & Noise elastic waist strapless dress, $58, at urbanoutfitters.com
A shoe that gives your foot a bit of exposure. Loeffler Randall parker strappy sandal bootie, $675, at loefflerrandall.com
Let your feet go barely-there. Cole Haan Air Cassandra sandal, $278, at zappos.com
A perfect summer sandal that matches with everything. Steve Madden loophole sandals, $66.99, at stevemadden.com
This neutral summer sandal is a perfect pairing with your nude maxi. Matisse women's portofino gladiator sandal, $62.26, at endless.com
Balance out a bright on top with this flouncy feminine skirt. Opening Ceremony ws26 cascade skirt, $273, at openingceremony.com
Let your neckline in on the fun. House of Harlow cream leather sunburst pendant necklace, $63, at revolveclothing.com
These nude hued poufs around your neck will add femininity to any ensemble. Anthropologie pretty pouf necklace, $42, at anthropologie.com
Let your onlookers see right through you...Linda Farrow x Damir Doma sunglasses, $325, at openingceremony.com
The best arm accessories are often the most simple. Rodo clutch, $145, at yoox.com
Quilted black Chanel is out nude is in! Marc Jacobs quilted leather handbag, $625, at barneys.com
The perfect summer short can be worn with anything in your closet. VPL femur shorts, $265, at ssense.com
We think these cut-out ankle booties are sexier than showing skin. Jeffrey Campbell ankle pump, $79.90, at lorisshoes.com
Who says nude accessories have to be dull? Sparkling stone cuff, $30, at lorisshoes.com
Instead of baring it all, try this holey knit piece that shows just the right amount of skin. MinkPink racerback knit tank, $64, at shopnastygal.com
Bobbi Brown beige shimmer brick compact, $38, at cusp.com
Don't forget to give your fingertips some nudie love. Sephora by O.P.I nail polish in Going Nude, Eh?, $9, at sephora.com
We love the leather detailing on the front of this luxe arm candy. Nina Ricci leather tote, $1,950, at barneys.com