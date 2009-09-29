National Coffee Day 2009: The Best 6 Places to Go for Your Hit of Joe

True coffee addicts plan their schedules around when, where, how, and why they get each and every cup of java in their day. My regimen starts like this; venti soy latte in the morning, large hot bodega coffee mid-day, and a shot of espresso before the grueling dinner shift I waitress mid-week. (I also have an emergency stash at home, just in case.) Thankfully, today is National Coffee Day, so make a coffee cake, embrace mocha into your wardrobe, and head to these seven caffeinated venues around the city for your next jitter-fix.

Also, if you’re just plain lazy but want to save a few bucks, Starbucks launched their new instant coffee products today.

Aroma Espresso Bar, 145 Greene St.

Not only does Aroma have a seriously insane shot of espresso, but they give you a tiny bar of chocolate with any cup of coffee you purchase. Which adds to the comfort level of coffee to an insanely delish degree.

Caffe Felai, 265 Lafayette St.

Although known for their paninis and seriously savory pastries, their coffee will keep you up for days, and make your day burn just a little bit brighter. This is for serious caffeine junkies only…weak stomachs should be warned.

Cafecito Bogota, 1015 Manhattan Ave, Greenpoint, Brooklyn

A little off the beaten path, but so worth it. BK’s only Arepa Espresso Bar, they grind fresh Columbian coffee right in front of you. (I literally FedEx it home to my coffee connoisseur dad.) Plus said coffee grinder is muy guapo. Bogota is also right near the water…perfect for perking up and taking a walk.

Soy Luck Club, 115 Greenwich Ave.

For those of you who love coffee but not milk, Soy Luck Club sells tons of coffee and chai options with soymilk. We don’t discriminate, and the Vanilla Mint Soy latte is a transcendent experience.

Think Coffee, 1 Bleeker St.

The best place to go, and, um…think. Come to Think if you have a few minutes to rest, maybe bring a book, or observe. There is always art covering the walls, and a few famous faces frequent this downtown coffee spot.

Gimme! Coffee, 228 Mott St.

A no-holds-barred get-in-get-out coffe shop with kickass vegan cookies. Best for when you’re on the go and want quality. Sometimes bodega coffee just doesn’t cut it.