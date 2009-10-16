It’s National Boss Day, so while you sit at your computer conjuring up non-awkward ways to acknowledge this important holiday with your employer, take a look at our list of the top bosses we’d die to work for:

DvF: How could you ever dread going to work if your office was a glow-y pink building in New York’s hippest neighborhood? We’re thinking comfy, sexy wrap-dresses for the taking, scenic lunch breaks on the Highline, and regular doses of female empowerment.

Kelly Cutrone: The self-proclaimed “patron saint of interns” is probably the golden deity of employees, well…at least working for her would keep you sharp, focused, and always on your toes. Which will likely be covered in gorgeous Louboutin’s since you work for one of the most glamorous fashion PR firms.





Christian Louboutin: Excellent footwear perks aside, working for the legendary Louboutin also might include frequent rendevous out to France to, you know, hang out at his castle and monitor his original Paris boutique. Besides, the consummate Parisian seems to have a quirky sense of humor and a relaxed, artistic approach to his work, and who wouldn’t love to be around that?

Rachel Zoe: Being a part of Team Zoe’s would mean not only being surrounded by beautiful clothes and “supporting” her by attending fun events, it also means you’d be on national TV! And while there’s a huge emotional element not typically found in work environments, Zoe seems to truly care about the people who work for her and wants them to always be happy and comfortable with their work (and well-dressed, of course). Plus, if you played your cards right, you’d get to be friends with Taylor.

Joe Zee: Elle‘s Creative Director is clearly one of the most talented people in the fashion media world, as his magazine maintains supremacy in a time when most are floundering. The magazine’s success can largely be credited to Zee, the former fashion director of W and self-proclaimed “stylist/fashion loudmouth/backup dancer.” Working for Zee would mean a beaming smile every morning, constant humorous energy, and, at the end of the day, exposure to an utmost authority in the industry.

The Mulleavy sisters: The quiet, creative direction from Kate and Laura Mulleavy would mean that, should they be our bosses, we would never, ever miss a day of work. Their dreamy, harmonious creations are the products of hard work and scholarly effort, but working for them seems more like handling exquisite material and talking about things like horror movies than being subjected to diva demands.

Karl Lagerfeld: An explanation here isn’t really necessary–working for Karl Lagerfeld would be heaven, a heaven constructed from soft beige quilted leather, fine black jersey, and creamy Chanel satins, tweed, and tulle. Okay, we’d probably have to drop a few pounds to meet Uncle Karl’s employment requirements, but we could possibly manage it. Especially if Karl as a boss meant Chanel samples tossed our way every blue moon.

Eric Daman: Imagine working for the costume designer for Gossip Girl: you’re playing in a closet arguably better than, say, the Queen of England, or Vogue, you’re assisting in the assembling of couture creations for dazzling, glossy characters, plus you’re likely to spot Ed Westwick on the regular. Actually, there’s a good chance that some measuring might be involved, to, you know, ensure that his Easter-egg-pink bowtie doesn’t cut off circulation or something.

Alexander Wang: A young, urban, laid-back boss might just be the perfect boss, especially when that boss also happens to be one of the hottest designers out there. His casual approach to his work, fresh designs that are elegantly disheveled, means no power suits to the office–ever.

Patricia Field: Working for the zany, wondrous Patricia Field would basically mean running around the city of New York, handling and sourcing visionary clothes, shoes and accessories. The fantastical job would mean boundless energy and total devotion to fashion, ie. the ideal mission for StyleCasters everywhere!