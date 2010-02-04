Nathan Jenden Exits DVF

For those of you who have spent the last nine years wondering who that tall, mysterious man walking beside Diane von Furstenberg at each of her runway shows is, you can finally rest: Nathan Jenden will walk the runway with Diane von Furstenberg for the last time at New Yorks upcoming fashion week.

After signing on as DvFs creative director in 2001, the British-born designer has decided to step down in order to focus on his own eponymous label, which he launched in 2006.

I felt like it is now or never, he said. These nine years have been a large part of my life, he told WWD. I am so proud of knowing her, and so proud of the journey we have taken together. When I first met Diane, not everybody knew her story. We have really developed the brand around Diane and her lifestyle and spirit of this woman. That brand is established now.

Jenden will head for London immediately following the show to prepare for his own fall presentation. By concentrating solely on his own projects, he hopes to expand his dress-based collection to include resort wear and accessories.

Theres no doubt that his work as creative director helped the label achieve massive commercial fame, and Diane von Furstenberg will continue to support his growing business.

I have an interest in his company and I have an interest in his future, and if he wants to show in New York, then I will help him as the president of the CFDA, von Furstenberg said of the friendly split.

Yvan Mispelaere — who completed stints as Pheobe Philos right-hand man at Chloe and also as Guccis design director — has been tapped to succeed Jenden in his first creative director role.

What should you expect from Jenden’s collection? Take a peek at a few looks from his Spring/Summer 2010 collection to get a feel for his colorful, graphic approach to women’s wear.

