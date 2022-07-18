The Bachelorette’s Nate Is Gabby’s 1st One-on-One Date—Here’s What Happens to Him in the End

Scroll To See More Images

He’s a girl dad! Ever since Bachelor Nation learned that Nate from The Bachelorette 2022 was a father, viewers have wondered how far he makes with Gabby and Rachel and more about his life before reality TV.

Nate is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the season 19 Bachelorettes at The Bachelor season 26 “After the Final Rose” special in March 2022. The Bachelorette season 19 will be the first Bachelor or Bachelorette season to have two full-time leads. The Bachelorette season 11 started with two Bachelorettes, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson, but Kaitlyn was chosen as the sole Bachelorette by the contestants in episode one.

“It was a huge learning process for everyone because it was such new territory,” Gabby told People in July 2022. “But the experience Rachel and I had as Bachelorettes was so special and memorable. I don’t think we would have had it any other way.” She continued, “I think people do know at this point that we do each have our own love stories. Of course it was so nice to have each other to lean on and have that built-in support as we were moving through.” Rachel added, “It’s just really amazing. We both get to have our own journeys and our own stories, but still have each other along the way.”

Rachel also confirmed to People that there won’t be any drama between her and Gabby on The Bachelorette season 19 due to their constant “communication” through the process. “I think Gabby and I just went into it talking to each other and knowing that throughout everything, we just had to have communication,” she said. “And that really just worked for us throughout the whole thing.” Gabby added, “I think going in, knowing a little bit about it from Clayton’s season and stuff, I feel like we both had the attitude to put each other first. We know each other the best, our relationship above all is the most important. Plus a man that’s worth it isn’t going to have us fight over him, nor would we ever compromise our relationship for it.”

She continued, “It’s only natural to be attracted to the same guys, here and there. We’re human, but it would never be anything that Rachel and I couldn’t figure out on our own, especially always putting our relationship in the forefront of everything.”

As for how their season ends, Gabby and Rachel confirmed that they’re happy with the outcome. “I think we feel good honestly. And you learn so much about yourself going through this. So I feel like ultimately it’s just an amazing life experience together,” Gabby said. Rachel added, “I think we’re both so grateful to have been given this and to be there together. We’re both just really happy.” (For spoilers about The Bachelorette 2022, click here.)

But back to Nate. So…who is Nate from The Bachelorette 2022 and how far does he make it with Gabby or Rachel? Read on for what we know about Jordan V. on The Bachelorette season 19 and what we know about what happens to him. (For Bachelorette 2022 spoilers, click here.)

Who is Nate from The Bachelorette 2022?

Who is Nate Mitchell from The Bachelorette 2022? Nate Mitchell is a 33-year-old from Carrier Mills, Illinois, who currently lives in Chicago, Illinois. His full name is Nathaniel. His Instagram handle was @mitchpleze, but the account is no longer active. According to his bio on ABC’s website, Nate describes himself as “humble and hardworking” and the “full package” and is looking for a partner who “can make him laugh so hard his belly hurts.” Read Nate’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“This handsome Chicago native is the full package! Humble and hardworking, Nate tries to always live life to the fullest! He is determined to take chances and is finally taking the time to focus on finding true love. Nate is looking for a woman who is kind, adventurous, smart and ready to complete his beautiful family. He also has a weakness for a woman who can make him laugh so hard his belly hurts. Nate loves to do thoughtful things for the woman he loves and, as an example, he says he plans amazing picnics! Cheese and crackers with a handsome guy like Nate? Sounds like the perfect one-on-one to us!

Fun Facts:

– Nate’s favorite movie is “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

– Nate enjoys an occasional gas station Icee.

– Nate doesn’t do mosh pits.”

What is Nate’s job from The Bachelorette 2022?

What is Nate’s job from The Bachelorette 2022? Nate lists his job on The Bachelorette as an “Electrical Engineer.” According to his Linkedin, Nate works as an Electrical Analyst at Sargent & Lundy, where he’s worked since 2013. He graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, with a master of science in electrical engineering 2012. He also graduated from the same university with a bachelor’s of science in electrical and electronics engineering in 2011. He also attended Southeastern Illinois College, where he was on the men’s basketball team.

“I have began to specialize in automatic voltage regulation of generators, coordination of protective devices in fossil and nuclear power plants, substations and distribution systems, power systems transient stability, transient recovery voltage analysis, auxiliary system studies, arc flash studies, grounding studies, induction coordination studies, root cause (forensic analysis), system planning and substation modifications,” his LinkedIn reads.

SPOILER: What happens to Nate on The Bachelorette 2022?

What happens to Nate on The Bachelorette 2022? Jordan V. does not win The Bachelorette 2022 and doesn’t receive a Final Rose from either Gabby or Rachel.

For his limo introduction in episode 1 of The Bachelorette season 19, Jordan introduced himself to Gabby and Rachel with a pillow with their faces on it: Gabby is one side while Rachel is the other. Nate went on his first One-on-One date in the second episode of The Bachelorette season 19, where he revealed to Gabby that he has a six-year-old daughter. “There is one thing I want to tell you about. I have a beautiful baby girl, who is six. She is my world. Like a pocket of my heart burst open the first time she said, ‘Dad.’ I’m a girl dad. 1000 percent.”

SPOILER: Who does Gabby pick as The Bachelorette 2022 winner?

Who does Gabby pick as The Bachelorette 2022 winner? While he doesn’t know Gabby’s winner, Reality Steve confirmed that Gabby’s final three include: Erich Schwer, a 29-year-old real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey; Jason Alabaster, a 30-year-old investment banker from Santa Monica, California. He also believed that Justin Budfuloski, a 32-year-old physical therapist from Solana Beach, California, was also likely in Gabby’s final three, but that turned out to be incorrect because Justin was eliminated in Rose Ceremony #2. Reality Steve confirmed that Gabby eliminated her fourth-place finalist, Johnny DePhilippo, a 25-year-old realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, after Hometown Dates. Johnny is also on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, where he got engaged to Victoria Fuller from The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber.

Reality Steve also confirmed that The Bachelorette season 19 finale and Fantasy Suite dates were filmed Mexico. TikTok account @zacharyreality also confirmed in July 2022 that both Gabby and Rachel get engaged in The Bachelorette season 19 finale. “Gabby and Rachel will both be getting engaged this season on The Bachelorette. I would never, ever say who it is, especially without a warning, but I will confirm there will be two rings,” Zachary Reality said. For Gabby’s engagement, it’s almost certain that the ring was designed by Neil Lane, a celebrity jeweler, who has created engagement rings for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise since 2008. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, former host Chris Harrison revealed that Bachelor Nation couples have to stay together for a certain amount of time, otherwise they have to return the free engagement ring to Neil Lane. “There’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway,” he said. “But after months… it goes back.”

Lane told StyleCaster in 2016 that he doesn’t know where the rings go, but that he designs them with the hope that the couple to stays together. “I make rings hoping that people stay together forever, but after they get the ring, I don’t have a say in it, and what happens after that, I don’t know,” he said. “Where the ring goes, I have to say, I don’t really know. I just say it goes to ring heaven.”

Before The Bachelorette season 19 finale, Gabby had Hometown Dates with her final four, which included: Erich, Jason and Johnny. For Gabby’s Hometown Date with Jason in New Orleans, Louisiana, they went to the French Quarter, walked by Jackson Square and threw beads from a balcony at the bar, Saints and Sinners, owned by Channing Tatum. For Gabby’s Hometown Date with Johnny in North Palm Beach, Florida, they went to Johnny’s parent’s house. They also had a date in Jupiter, Florida, where they visited Jupiter Beach Park. For Gabby’s Hometown Date with Erich in Bedminster, New Jersey, they visited Natirar Park and Erich’s family’s house.

SPOILER: Who does Rachel pick as The Bachelorette 2022 winner?

Who does Rachel pick as The Bachelorette 2022 winner? While he doesn’t know Rachel’s winner, Reality Steve confirmed that Rachel’s final two are: Zach Shallcross, a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California; and Tino Franco, a 27-year-old general contractor from Playa del Ray, California. Reality Steve confirmed that Rachel eliminated her third-place finalist, Aven Jones, a 28-year-old sales executive from San Diego, California, after Fantasy Suites. He also confirmed that Rachel eliminated her fourth-place finalist, Tyler Norris, a 25-year-old small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey, after Hometown Dates. Tyler is also on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, where he ends up with Brittany Galvin, a contestant from The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James. Reality Steve also confirmed that The Bachelorette season 19 finale and Fantasy Suite dates were filmed Mexico.

Reality Steve also confirmed that The Bachelorette season 19 finale and Fantasy Suite dates were filmed Mexico. TikTok account @zacharyreality also confirmed in July 2022 that both Rachel and Gabby get engaged in The Bachelorette season 19 finale. For Rachel’s engagement, it’s almost certain that the ring was designed by Neil Lane, a celebrity jeweler, who has created engagement rings for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise since 2008. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, former host Chris Harrison revealed that Bachelor Nation couples have to stay together for a certain amount of time, otherwise they have to return the free engagement ring to Neil Lane. “There’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway,” he said. “But after months… it goes back.”

Lane told StyleCaster in 2016 that he doesn’t know where the rings go, but that he designs them with the hope that the couple to stays together. “I make rings hoping that people stay together forever, but after they get the ring, I don’t have a say in it, and what happens after that, I don’t know,” he said. “Where the ring goes, I have to say, I don’t really know. I just say it goes to ring heaven.”

Before The Bachelorette season 19 finale, Rachel had Hometown Dates with her final four: Aven, Tyler, Zach and Tino. Aven’s Hometown Date was filmed first on April 23, 2022, in Salem, Massachusetts. Tyler’s Hometown Date was filmed second on April 25, 2022, in Wildwood, New Jersey. Zach’s Hometown Date was filmed third on April 27, 2022, in Orange, California. Tino’s Hometown Date was filmed last on April 29, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Each of Rachel’s Hometown Dates was filmed a day before Gabby’s.

For Rachel’s Hometown Date with Aven in Salem, Massachusetts, they went to the restaurant Finz and road a horse carriage to the magic store Crow Haven. For Rachel’s Hometown Date with Tyler in Wildwood, New Jersey, they visited the Wildwoods Boardwalk, where they played games and rode rides. For Rachel’s Hometown Date with Zach in Orange, California, they visited fire department and kissed in the front seat of a fire truck while in firefighter suits. For Rachel’s Hometown Date with Tino in Los Angeles, California, they visited Castaic Lake. They also had dinner at Tino’s parents; house in Santa Clarita, California.

Who is The Bachelorette 2022, Gabby Windey?

Who is The Bachelorette 2022, Gabby Windey? The Bachelorette season 19 leads are Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Gabby is a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, who currently lives in Denver, Colorado. Her Instagram handle is @gabriela.windey. She was eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans—whom he eliminated the episode before but invited back to the show—as his winner, sending home both Gabby and Rachel. “I actually don’t know who you are at all. “I’m pissed because I spent the last two months away from my friends and family who actually give a shit about me, and you don’t,” Gabby told Clayton after he eliminated her. She continued, “You asked me to stay because you were pissed because Susie left and your pride was hurt.” She also added during the “After the Final Rose” special, “Watching it back, everything is so muddled, and you are clearly pitting us against each other. It really seems like a competition, which I had expressed to you that I didn’t want to be a part of.”

So who is The Bachelorette 2022, Gabby Windey? Gabby listed her job on The Bachelor as an “ICU Nurse.” Gabby also worked as a registered nurse in the medical ICU at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, according to her Linkedin. In an interview with The Athletic in 2020, Gabby opened up about what it’s like to work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re all leaning on each other, and it really becomes a new normal kind of fast,” she said. “All of health care is ever-changing because we’re always trying to make sure we’re doing things the best way, which comes with evidence-based practice and re-evaluating the way we’re doing things. So we are used to change. But it is hard and, of course, this is different because of the seriousness of it and how many people it’s affecting.”

She continued, “There is always kind of a thought and worry of working so close to it, there’s obviously a risk of transmission. But we have the suitable PPE and have been trained extensively how to take it on and off carefully so we don’t give it to ourselves while we’re taking it off. You have to be vigilant and you have to pay attention to what you’re doing at all times. “I haven’t had to reuse any other PPE, but putting it out there early on that we need to not be wasteful has really helped us now.”

Along with her job as an ICU nurse, Gabby is also a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. In 2021, Gabby, who’s been cheering for the Denver Broncos since 2016, became the first woman to receive the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award, an honor usually given to football players. “Windey is the first female and NFL cheerleader in the history of the award, which has traditionally been awarded to NFL players,” Pop Warner Little Scholars said in a press release. (Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif also received the honor.) “Both Windey and Duvarney-Tardif’s selflessness and commitment to helping others are an embodiment of sacrifice and teamwork, making them model representatives for young student-athletes across the nation.”

In her Bachelor bio, Gabby described her dream man as someone who has a “quiet confidence.” “Gabby is much more than meets the eye. Not only is she beautiful, but she also has a lot of substance, emotional depth and a wealth of lived experiences,” her bio read. “Gabby is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a physical type but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.”

Her bio continued, “The one nonnegotiable for Gabby? Whatever man captures Gabby’s heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her goldendoodle Leonardo are a package deal. While Gabby would love to find a man, she isn’t the type to lose herself in a relationship. She’s hoping to find a man who will love her for the independent woman she is.”

For her fun facts, Gabby listed the following:

• Gabby is terrified of humpback whales but would love to see one in person from a safe distance.

• Gabby loves to write cards.

• Stomping grapes in Italy is at the top of Gabby’s bucket list.

Clayton also wasn’t Gabby’s first Bachelor Nation relationship. Gabby is the ex-girlfriend of both Dean Unglert from The Bachelorette season 13 with Rachel Lindsay and Blake Horstmann from The Bachelorette season 14 with Becca Kufrin. Dean, who also starred on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 and 6, confirmed the relationship on an episode of his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast in October 2021. “She was, like, one of the main exes. She was my girlfriend from college,” he said. “Producers called me and were like, ‘Hey, we’re thinking of casting this person — what do you think of her? We know that you dated 10 years ago.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, she’s great. If she gets selected for the show, she’ll either win the show or she’ll be the next Bachelorette.’ And I firmly believe that.”

Blake, who was also on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, also confirmed that he dated Gabby for a “couple months” on an episode of the “Behind the Rose” podcast in October 2021. “We like the same girls, man. I didn’t know Dean until obviously, like, 2018, but Gabby was a good friend of one of my very good friends from college, they were roommates,” he said. “I met Gabby long before I was on The Bachelorette, like, I want to say maybe 2015 or 2016. We hung out for a little bit, so I know her very well. And Dean, I don’t know how it came up, but one time, me and Dean were sitting there — I think we were in Buffalo, and he mentioned Gabby — and I was like, ‘How do you know Gabby?’ And he was like, ‘Dude, she was, like, my girl in college, you know, we were in love and blah blah.’”

He continued, “She’s fun. She has a very outgoing personality, very loud, like, when she walks into a room, you know she’s in a room. You never know if the lead is going to be into something like that. You never know if they like the more shy, quiet type or they like the loud, outgoing type, but she’s definitely very loud, very outgoing, she has a lot of friends. So if Clayton’s into that, I see her getting hometowns, for sure. She’s a beautiful woman. … They’re gonna have the football player, cheerleader story line.”

In an interview on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast in January 2022, Gabby claimed that she and Blake “hung out for a little” but weren’t ever in an official relationship. “Blake and I had mutual friends,” Gabby said, noting that they met after she graduated from college in 2014. “We never actually went on a date. There was no drinks paid for. No dinner paid for. [Blake’s] saying we dated… He’s definitely friends of friends. You know, we had spent time together and stuff but definitely no, like, official dating, like, no really kind of formal, no exclusivity and again, it was a really long time ago.”

She called Dean, however, one of her “first loves.” “It was just so long ago,” she said. “It’s a distant past from my experience on ‘The Bachelor’ and you know, Clayton [Echard] and I’s story, it’s very much its own thing. I’m always really grateful that it was so far in the past, so I could focus more on Clayton and kind of separate [that].”

Who is The Bachelorette 2022, Rachel Recchia?

Who is The Bachelorette 2022, Rachel Recchia? The Bachelorette season 19 leads are Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Rachel is a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, near Orlando. Her Instagram handle is @pilot.rachel. She was eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans—whom he eliminated the episode before but invited back to the show—as his winner, sending home both Rachel and Gabby. During the “After the Final Rose” special, Gabby accused Clayton of never actually loving her because of the “disrespect” he showed her and Gabby and how he eliminated them with a “group breakup.” “It was almost as if you cast us aside as quickly as you could to [get to] the person you loved the most,” she said. Rachel also asked Clayton if he told her he loved her so he could sleep with her. “You told me that I was the first person that you said ‘I love you’ to in six years. I had no reason to ever doubt you,” she said. “So did you tell me that you were in love with me because you wanted to sleep with me?” Clayton denied this.

So who is The Bachelorette 2022, Rachel Recchia? Rachel listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Flight Instructor.” Her Instagram bio also lists her job as a pilot, as well as her Instagram handle @pilot.rachel. According to her Instagram, Rachel has flown in locations like Columbus, Ohio; Athens, Ohio; Springfield, Missouri; and Lakeland, Florida. She was also attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, where she was a cheerleader.

In her Bachelor bio, Rachel described herself as a “hopeless romantic” who is looking for someone “nurturing, empathetic” and “respectful.” “Rachel is a fearless frequent flyer looking for a man who will travel the world with her,” her bio reads. “After recently earning her private pilot license, the future is nothing but sunny skies ahead for Rachel and now she is hoping to find a co-pilot that matches her sense of adventure. As a hopeless romantic, Rachel is looking for someone who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is. He should be nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facets of life – to her, to family, and especially to waiters. In the end, Rachel wants to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soul mate.”

For her fun facts, Rachel listed the following:

• Rachel could live off of Flaming Hot Cheetos.

• Rachel can’t wait to read the Harry Potter series with her kids one day.

• Rachel once organized a flash mob in high school

Who’s in The Bachelorette 2022 cast?

Who is in The Bachelorette 2022 cast? See below for the full list of contestants on The Bachelorette season 19.

Alec Garza, 27; Houston, Texas — Wedding Photographer

Aven Jones, 28; Beverly Massachusetts — Sales Executive

Brendan Hall, 28; Carlsbad, California — Bartender

Chris Austin, 30; Redondo Beach, California — Mentality Coach

Colin Farrill, 36; Acton, Massachusetts — Sales Director

Eric Schwer, 29; Bedminster, New Jersey — Real Estate Analyst

Ethan Kang, 27; Greenwood Village, Colorado — Advertising Executive

Hayden Markowitz, 29; Savannah, Georgia — Leisure Executive

Jacob Rapini, 27; Sonora, California — Mortgage Broker

James Clarke, 25; Winnetka, Illinois — Meatball Enthusiast

Jason Alabaster, 30; Memphis, Tennessee — Investment Banker

Joey Young, 24; Brookfield, Connecticut — Twin

John Anderson, 26; Nashville, Tennessee — English Teacher

Johnny DePhillipo, 25; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida — Realtor

Jordan Helman, 35; Chambersburg, Pennsylvania — Software Developer

Jordan Vandergriff, 27; Alpharetta, Georgia — Drag Racer

Justin Budfuloski, 32; Solana Beach, California — Physical Therapist

Justin Young, 24; Brookfield, Connecticut — Other Twin

Kirk Bryant, 29; Bullard, Texas — College Football Coach

Logan Palmer, 26; Phoenix, Arizona — Videographer

Mario Vassall, 31; Naperville, Illinois — Personal Trainer

Matt LaBagh, 25; Waterbury, Connecticut — Shipping Executive

Michael Vaughan, 32; Long Beach, California — Pharmaceutical Salesman

Nate Mitchell, 33; Carrier Mill, Illinois — Electrical Engineer

Quincey Williams, 25; Miami, Florida — Life Coach

Robert “Roby” Sobieski, 33; Los Angeles, California — Magician

Ryan Mula, 36; Wayland, Massachusetts — Investment Director

Spencer Swies, 27; Bloomfield Hills, Michigan — Venture Capitalist

Termayne Harper, 28; Naperville, Illinois — Crypto Guy

Tino Franco, 28; Valencia, California — General Contractor

Tyler Norris, 25; Rio Grande, New Jersey — Small Business Owner

Zach Shalcross, 25; Anaheim Hill, California — Tech Executive

Who is The Bachelorette 2022 host?

Who is The Bachelorette 2022 host? The Bachelorette season 19 host is Jesse Palmer, who was the season 5 Bachelor in 2004 and was the youngest Bachelor in Bachelor Nation history at 24 years old. Jesse hosted his first Bachelor franchise show in 2022 with The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. During The Bachelor season 5 finale, Jesse gave his Final Rose to Jessica Bowlin, but didn’t propose to her. Jesse and Jessica continued to date, but ended their relationship a few weeks after the finale of their Bachelor season aired. In June 2020, Jesse and his girlfriend, Emely Fardo, married in an intimate wedding in New York City. Jesse told Us Weekly in November 2021 that he and Emely planned to marry in Provence, France, before the current health crisis cancelled their wedding date. “We had originally planned a wedding in Provence, France, for summer 2020, which was postponed until summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, but we didn’t want to wait any longer,” he said at the time. “So, we had a small, private and intimate ceremony with close friends who lived in New York City.”

Jesse graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, where he played football for the Florida Gators, in 2001 with a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science and a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing. After graduation, Jesse was drafted by the National Football League to play for the New York Giants. He played with the team for four seasons from 2001 to 2005 as a quarterback. After the New York Giants, Jesse was drafted by the Canadian Football League to play for the Montreal Alouettes. He played with the team until 2005 when he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He then resigned with the Montreal Alouettes in 2006 before he retired from football in 2007 to pursue a broadcasting career. Since his broadcasting career started, Jesse has worked with networks like Fox, NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and SEC Network. He’s also guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and made guest appearances on shows like Recipe to Riches and Good Morning America, and hosted the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship and Holiday Baking Championship.

Jesse was announced as The Bachelor season 26 host in September 2021. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said at the time. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.” The announcement came after Chris Harrison, the former host of Bachelor Nation, confirmed in June 2021 that he had retired as the franchise’s host after 19 years. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Deadline reported at the time that Chris received a mid-range, eight-figure settlement as part of exit plan with ABC, the network that airs the Bachelor franchise, and Warner Bros. Television, the company that produces the Bachelor shows. The magazine also reported that Harrison’s settlement included a nondisclosure agreement. Chris’ decision to retire as Bachelor Nation’s host came after he was slammed for his response to season 25 Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Rachael, the winner of Matt James’ season, faced backlash at the time when photos resurfaced of her at an Old South Antebellum-themed party at Georgia College in 2018. Before the pictures went viral, Rachael was already under controversy after her former high school classmate accused her on TikTok of bullying her and other students for dating Black men. Other TikTok users then exposed Rachael for liking social media photos of her friends in culturally insensitive costumes and with Confederate flags.

Chris came under controversy after he was interviewed about the scandal by season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra. During the interview, Chris asked fans to give Rachael “grace” and explained that he didn’t find the Antebellum party photos offensive because they just looked like pictures a college student takes at a party. Harrison also questioned whether the photos would be considered racially insensitive in 2018 when they were taken. After the interview, many fans slammed Harrison and accused him of excusing Rachael’s behavior.

ABC confirmed in March 2021 that Chris wouldn’t host season 17 of The Bachelorette and would be replaced by Tayshia and Kaitlyn. “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.” He officially retired as the Bachelor Nation’s host in June 2021.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.