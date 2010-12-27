Natalie Portman’s Wedding Dress: Who Will She Wear?

Now these two must have had the best Christmas ever this morning, People magazine reported that Natalie Portman and her Black Swan choreographer Benjamin Millepied are engaged and expecting their first child! The couple met on set while filming the Golden Globe-nominated flick, and evidently grew very close during the hours they spent training together each day. How Dancing with the Stars of them.

There are a number of questions on our minds here: How far along is Natalie? When will she and Benjamin tie the knot? And, perhaps most importantly, who will she wear on her wedding day? Well, we have a few ideas.