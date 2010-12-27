Natalie Portman’s Wedding Dress: Who Will She Wear?

Now these two must have had the best Christmas ever this morning, People magazine reported that Natalie Portman and her Black Swan choreographer Benjamin Millepied are engaged and expecting their first child! The couple met on set while filming the Golden Globe-nominated flick, and evidently grew very close during the hours they spent training together each day. How Dancing with the Stars of them.
There are a number of questions on our minds here: How far along is Natalie? When will she and Benjamin tie the knot? And, perhaps most importantly, who will she wear on her wedding day? Well, we have a few ideas.
Natalie Portman is getting married!
Rodarte: This is the clear choice. Not only did Kate and Laura Mulleavy design the Black Swan costumes, Natalie wore a pink Rodarte dress to the Oscars in 2009, and has stepped out on the red carpet in both Rodarte and Rodarte for Target. The pale color palate the sisters used for Spring 2011 is perfect for a wedding gown, and the flowy fabric would leave plenty of room just in case Natalie is preggers when she walks down the aisle.
Lanvin: Natalie was spotted in Lanvin x H&M at the 2010 Gotham Independent Film Awards in November, and has donned Albert Elbaz's main line creations at numerous award shows and film festivals, so it's obvious she's a fan.
Stella McCartney: Natalie is a dedicated vegan, and Stella's cruelty-free, feminine designs seem like they would be a perfect fit.
Christian Dior: As the new face of Miss Dior Cherie, Natalie probably gets access to some pretty sweet Dior duds, and we're sure that John Galliano wouldn't mind recreating one of his couture looks in all white for her wedding. The princess skirts not only make a statement, they'd also hide a pregnant belly easily!
Zac Posen: The designer has revealed that he considers Natalie his muse and that she was one of the first starlets to support his designs so we're sure he'd be honored to create a custom gown for the future Mrs. Millepied.
Isaac Mizrahi: Natalie has been close friends with the designer since she was fourteen years old. Enough said.
Louis Vuitton... by Sofia Coppola: Yes, this one is far fetched. Sofia Coppola did create a line of shoes and handbags for Louis Vuitton in 2008, and has said that she doesn't plan to design ever again. But, maybe the international style icon would make an exception for Natalie: She's directing her TV spots for Miss Dior Cherie, and they even appeared together in Star Wars: Episode 1 in 1999!