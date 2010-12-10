Natalie Portman’s Girl Love, Joan Smalls’ Good Day!

Jim Spellman, Wireimage
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Natalie Portman gives a little female power! Obviously, people will go to great lengths when theyre competitive, the actress said. For me personally, I think it maybe was more of an issue when I was in my early 20s. Now it is not… Competition is invented. For women in general, its certainly a persistent theme where one woman gets a little too old, and one of them is replaced by a younger woman who is the newer model. Its very easy to step out of that if women reject that themselves. (WWD)
- Giorgio Armani wrangled another hottie for his Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans campaigns. The designer went with Spaniard Rafael Nadal Parera to front the brands spring/summer 2011 ads. Nadal comes in a long line of lookers, including Portuguese soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham before him. He was photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for the campaigns, dropping in February. (WWD)
- Joan Smalls is the new face of Este Lauder, joining Hilary Rhoda, Carolyn Murphy, Elizabeth Hurley, Constance Jablonski and Liu Wen. She is the brand’s first ever from Puerto Rico. Ah Puerto Rico! (Vancouver Sun)
- Haider Ackerman is not collecting silver rings to take over for Karl just yet. “I think Mr. Lagerfeld said something that was a really nice compliment. But I think people should take it as he took it: a compliment. No more, no less. And the man is still there, and hes not retiring. Trust me on that one.” We shall sir, keep up those maxi skirts in the meantime. (Daily Front Row)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT@Bergdorfs 5 hours, 18 minutes, 6 seconds. i was weeping by the end of call. weeping. http://twitpic.com/2fyzk0 Conference calls will be the demise of civilization.
- RT @themoment Fashion IQ Test: Which brand does Nicolas Ghesquire often wear? A) Maison Martin Margiela B) Acne C) Lanvin I’m going Margiela!
- RT @HanneliM Hanneli Mustaparta One thing I can cross of my bucket list – Skyping with Franca Sozzani!!! um, me too?
- RT @MissKellyO Kelly Osbourne I can tell u the big news Im here in New Orleans shooting a movie with Miley Cyrus called ‘so under cover’! I luv Miley we r having a blast I don’t believe her about the having a blast part.