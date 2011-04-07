Natalie Portman Won’t Engage With Black Swan Body Double

Natalie Portman has been all kinds of quiet since ballet double dancer Sarah Lane started talking smack about not getting credit for reportedly dancing a whole bunch of Portman’s scenes. Director Darren Aronofsky spoke for Portman last month, did the math and said, “If you do the math that’s [the amount of dancing scenes] 80% Natalie Portman.”

Well, Natalie finally gave a way politically correct response toE!, explaining “I had a chance to make something beautiful with this film and I don’t want to give in to the gossip.” And what of, like, totally ignoring Lane in her Academy Awards acceptance speech? It’s hardly Portman’s fault, who explains, “I don’t remember my Oscar speech at all and I’m actually too embarrassed to watch it.”

In other words, “chick, I got my Oscar, thanks for the fouette turns.”