Natalie Portman to Play Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in New Movie

In a bit of interesting casting news, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that Natalie Portman is set to play Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an upcoming film “On the Basis of Sex.”

According to reports, the film will follow Ginsburg’s life as she fights for equality as the second female, first-ever Jewish justice, and is on track to start production by the end of 2015.

Ginsberg, now 82 years old, was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by then-President Clinton, and previously spent a considerable portion of her legal career as an advocate for the advancement of women’s rights. Not that actors have to have anything in common with who they’re playing—hence the word actors—but Portman’s been outspoken about her views on gender equality and feminism, so we’re betting the 34-year-old will kill it as RBG.