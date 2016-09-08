Natalie Portman Is Pregnant with Her Second Child

Earlier today, Natalie Portman walked the red carpet for her new film Planetarium at the Venice Film Festival and sparked some serious pregnancy rumors. But they’re not just rumors, y’all: A source has confirmed that Portman and her French dancer/choreographer husband, Benjamin Millepied, are expecting their second child, according to Us Weekly.

That baby will join their five-year-old, Aleph. The couple met on the set of Black Swan.

No word yet from Jonathan Safran Foer. But we bet he already knows.