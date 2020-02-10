Natalie Portman’s Oscars Dress Shaded the All-Male Director Nominees & We’re Screaming

Scroll To See More Images

It had to be done. Natalie Portman’s Oscars look 2020 shaded the all-male director nominees, and we’re screaming. The Black Swan actress, 38, walked the red carpet at the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, in an embroidered black and gold dress with a dramatic cape. Sewn into her cape were the names of the female directors who were snubbed at this year’s Oscars.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in a subtle way,” Portman told Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman as she showed off her cape, which had the names of Little Women‘s Greta Gerwig and Hustlers‘ Lorene Scafaria among other women who were snubbed.

This isn’t the first time Portman has called out an awards show for its all-male director nominees. When she presented Best Director at the 2018 Golden Globes, the Star Wars actress pointed out that the nominees didn’t include any women. “And here are the all-male nominees,” she said. Portman also isn’t the first actress to criticize the Oscars for its lack of representation for female directors. When Emma Stone presented Best Director at the Academy Awards in 2018, the La La Land actress called out the Oscars for only nominating one woman, Lady Bird‘s Greta Gerwig, for the award. The Oscar eventually went to Guillermo del Toro of The Shape of Water. “These four men– and Greta Gerwig–created their own masterpieces this year,” Stone said.

The Best Director nominees at the 2020 Oscars are Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite). According to Variety, only five women have been nominated for Best Director at the Oscars, and in the awards show’s 92 years, only one female director has won: Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2008.

Do better, Oscars.