Natalie Portman Goes Nude for Nude Dior Lipcolor Ad

The honeymoon is over! Natalie Portman has officially shed her questionable Rodarte wedding gown and is back to work. The actress and longtime Dior spokeswoman’s latest campaign for the iconic brand features her nearly naked and draped over a couch.

Portman’s ad (which happens to be her first one since that whole John Galliano situation) is for the new Rouge Dior Nude Lipcolor collection, which has eight new shades. We have to say, she looks radiant. Sure, there may be some airbrushing involved (as in most advertisements), but it’s hard to deny that the woman looks radiant. That said, we feel like we’ve seen this look before — and we can’t help feeling it might have been fun to have some edge. Then again, it is a nude lip color …

What do you all think? Is nude Natalie enough to sell nude lip color, or do you need more from Queen Amidala?