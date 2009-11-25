Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, and More at the New York City Ballet: Best Dressed

Some events have just what it takes when it comes to the perfect blend of fun and seriousness. Last night’s opening of the New York City Ballet at Lincoln Center celebrated the opening of the season for the heralded ballet company, but the cultural occasion didn’t stop the guests from having fun.

Natalie Portman (above) wore a feminine, celestial dress.

Catherine Malandrino in a dress of her own design.

Candace Bushnell wearing a Gothic-inspired pendant.

Erin Fetherston in a dress of her own design.

Sarah Sophie Flicker in a flirtatious retro number.

Mila Kunis wears a boyfriend blazer with her cocktail dress.

Elise Overland and Diana Picasso channeling their artistic sides.