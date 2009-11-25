StyleCaster
Share

Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, and More at the New York City Ballet: Best Dressed

What's hot
StyleCaster

Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, and More at the New York City Ballet: Best Dressed

Elizabeth
by

Some events have just what it takes when it comes to the perfect blend of fun and seriousness. Last night’s opening of the New York City Ballet at Lincoln Center celebrated the opening of the season for the heralded ballet company, but the cultural occasion didn’t stop the guests from having fun.

Natalie Portman (above) wore a feminine, celestial dress.

image

Catherine Malandrino in a dress of her own design.

image

Candace Bushnell wearing a Gothic-inspired pendant.

image

Erin Fetherston in a dress of her own design.

image

Sarah Sophie Flicker in a flirtatious retro number.

image

Mila Kunis wears a boyfriend blazer with her cocktail dress.

image

Elise Overland and Diana Picasso channeling their artistic sides.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share