Natalie Portman Is the New Face of Dior, Rihanna Is In The Red

Natalie Portman joins genetically gifted actors Charlize Theron, Sharon Stone and Jude Law as a face of a Dior fragrance. Fashionista is making bets that she’ll head up the Miss Dior Cherie scent.

In other ad campaign news, glamazon model Linda Evangelista will be the new face of Talbots. Sounds like a move towards the rebranding that other mall work wear staples J.Crew and Ann Taylor have already embarked on. (Page Six)

In mass appeal news, a new contemporary clothing line based on CBS Television Studios 90210 series for The CW is being launched, it will aptly be called Bebe for 90210. Sounds…interesting. (WWD)

Marc‘s main squeeze is getting into the fashion game without his designer bf’s input. Lorenza Martone is launching a swimwear collection under the name Nycked. (Racked)

Rihanna is now a redhead. In game of which pop star gets more press, RiRi wows her fans in Rio de Janeiro with a manga-worthy bright red crop. (Popeater)

Alanis Morissette is officially no longer allowed to be angsty. The singer married rapper Souleye, 30, (real name: Mario Treadway) in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on May 22. (People)



