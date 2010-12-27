Natalie Portman Is Engaged and Pregnant, Carine Roitfeld’s NYE Nightgown

Photo: Jeremy Kost, via Nowness
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Dazed and Confused compiled a pretty epic end of the year playlist with 100 songs that you can stream. Take a listen it’s the best 2010 soundtrack we’ve seen so far! (Dazed Digital)
- Celeb news of the day: Natalie Portman is engaged… and pregnant!!! Is there a Rodarte wedding dress in her future? (Perez Hilton)
- Elle recruited DIY guru Erica Domesek, author of PS I Made This, to teach us how to turn those less-than-inspired gifts we received this year into something really special. (Elle)
- Want to know what Carine Roitfeld is planning to wear this New Year’s Eve? A nightgown. 2011 trend alert? (Nowness)
- Did you get ten grand in cash for Christmas? Well, you’re in luck! This jacket from the Balmain Spring 2011 collection has your name written ALL over it but act fast, two sizes are already sold out. For that price, the safety pins that “embellish” it had better be made of platinum! (Net-A-Porter)
- Our girl Erin Wasson hams it up for the January 2011 issue of Elle Spain, shot by Santiago Esteban. (Fashion Gone Rogue)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT @mrjoezee Someone was just skiing down the middle of 8th Ave! #GoodMorning This is EXACTLY why we’re working from home today.
- RT @refinery29 Beyonce got $350,000 worth of Hermes for Christmas. Umm B, can you spare a Birkin? http://tinyurl.com/3aeok79 Looks like Jay-Z sure knows the way to a girl’s heart.
- RT @manrepeller How do you feel about harem pant-shaped business cards? All my information will rest in the crotch of the card. You, my dear, are a genius. But watch out they might become employment-repellers.
- RT @askmrmickey My home away from home for the next few hours! A bed at Minute Suites Atlanta Airport! Woooo! http://plixi.com/p/65978579 Those are some snazzy accommodations, Mickey! Get home safe.