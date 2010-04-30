Natalie Portman Is A Chic Lady In Red Lanvin

Natalie Portman at the New York City Ballet Spring Gala on April 29.

Natalie Porman wasn’t your usual lady in red at the 2010 New York City Ballet Spring Gala last night. The petite actress donned a gorgeous Lanvin frock that had a nod to the preferred dance of the evening with its frothy layers.

The Brothers star was positively glowing in the layered two-tone chiffon dress with gold crystal embellished belt detail. Portman paired her look with a black clutch, nude heels and easy-breezy hair.

The 28-year old was reportedly en-route to support her new ballet man Benjamin Millepied, who she met on the set of her upcoming ballet flick with Mila Kunis (called Black Swan). Portman had nothing to worry about, Millepied’s choreographed number was a hit.

