Chris Hemsworth Who?! Natalie Portman Is Our New Thor & It’s Going To Be So Good

This lady knows her way around a hammer. Marvel came through over the weekend to announce Phase 4 and snatch all of our edges at Comic-Con. One of the most iconic announcements was that Natalie Portman will be Thor in Thor Love and Thunder. Yes, you read that correct, the actress will be the first female Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we are beyond hype.

Though watching Chris Hemsworth as the hunky God of Thunder certainly hasn’t been a hardship for us, the fourth film in the Thor franchise will take an entirely new and feminist-leaning tone. Thor Love and Thunder will drop November 5, 2021, and Portman is already uber prepared for the role. At Comic-Con, she said, “Feels pretty good. I’ve always had a little hammer in me.”

Thor Love and Thunder will also have the first LGBTQ character in the MCU–Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie. Thompson has already appeared in both Thor: Ragnorak and Avengers: Endgame. She said of Portman’s Thor– “As new king [of Asgard], she needs to find her queen. That will be the first order of business.

Marvel Phase 4 is certainly pushing women to the center in a way that we haven’t seen previously. The iconic Angelina Jolie is joining the cast of Ethereal, with Brian Tyree Henry, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Scarlett Johansson is finally getting a standalone Black Widow film. Cate Shortland will helm the movie. Basically, everything is legendary and iconic, and we’re about to give Marvel all of our coins.

“I feel like a weight has been lifted,” Johannson told Variety “We do about seven pages of dialogue this week so maybe [Black Widow] is a little different than most Marvel movies. There’s lots of talking. I get to talk more. I could tell you that.”

We’re so ready for this new phase of Marvel.