Natalie Portman Does Maternity, Looks Adorable

Photo: Steve Granitz, WireImage

I am so not the bump watch type, but maybe because she’s my age and I’ve seen her out at NYC dive bars, and we’re kind of the same size and I know people who were friends with her at Harvard, and I feel like I’m kind of one-degree of Natalie Portman, I’m oddly interested in her preg wardrobe.

The Black Swan ballerina wore a decidedly Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby (although hopefully that’s where the similarities end!) dress by Vionnet to the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. She looks sweet and sophisticated and like the perfect little 60s mom-to be, accessorized with Cartier Trinity earrings and Christian Dior heels and a bag. Are you a believer?