Natalie Portman Boycotts John Galliano, Dior Does Too

Although many fashion industry bigwigs are standing by John Galliano‘s side following his anti-Semitic tiradeItalian Vogue, Giorgio Armani, Hilary Alexanderthe newest face of Dior’s Miss Cherie campaign has come forth to speak out publicly against him.

Last night, Natalie Portmanwho was born in Israelreleased a statement in reaction to a video that surfaced yesterday which captured Galliano spewing hateful slurs, including “I love Hitler.”

According to The New York Times, Portman stated, “I am deeply shocked and disgusted by the video of John Galliano’s comments that surfaced today. In light of this video, and as an individual who is proud to be Jewish, I will not be associated with Mr. Galliano in any way. I hope at the very least, these terrible comments remind us to reflect and act upon combating these still-existing prejudices that are the opposite of all that is beautiful.”

The Times also notes that it is “unclear” how Portman’s Dior contract will be affected, but considering the damage control the brand has done by swiftly suspending him, we’re hoping that she’ll stay put. It takes guts to stand up against such an iconic and influential figure, and I for one am really proud of both Portman and Dior for doing what’s rightnow all we can do is wait for Galliano’s much needed apology.

UPDATE: According to the Wall Street Journal, Dior has started proceedings to fire John Galliano on account of the “odious behavior and comments” he made on video. Dior’s chief executive Sidney Toledano stated, “I condemn with the greatest firmness the comments made by John Galliano, in total contradiction with the essential values which have always been defended by Christian Dior.”