David Schwimmer’s Ex Just Responded to Him Saying He Had a ‘Major Crush’ on Jennifer Aniston While They Dated

Showmance. David Schwimmer’s ex Natalie Imbruglia responded to his and Jennifer Aniston‘s crushes on each other while on the set of Friends, and she was just as surprised as the rest of us.

In a recent interview on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show, Imbruglia was asked if there was any “crossover” between Schwimmer’s crush on Aniston and when he dated Imbruglia in the 1990s. At the Friends reunion in May, Aniston and Schwimmer confirmed they they had crushes on each other while filming the first season of the sitcom, which premiered in 1994.

“I thought that too. No, I’m joking,” Imbruglia said when asked about the timeline of Schwimmer’s crush and her relationship with him. Though Imbruglia couldn’t confirm during which seasons of Friends she and Schwimmer dated, she revealed that she doesn’t care if he flirted with Aniston while they were together. “It was such a long time ago, I don’t remember,” she said. “I do remember being on the set and I remember everybody being lovely and really, really nice. I wasn’t paying attention to whether they were giving each other ‘little looks’ over my shoulder. I don’t know if that was happening. I’m OK with whatever happened back then. It was a long time ago.”

At the Friends reunion, Schwimmer revealed that he had a “major crush” on Aniston in the early seasons of Friends but the two never dated because of their relationships at the time. “At some point, we were crushing hard on each other,” Schwimmer said. “But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Aniston added, “Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.’ Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop.”

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show in June, Aniston confirmed that she and Schwimmer never had a romantic relationship while on the show because they were always dating other people. “We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked,” she said. “The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.”

She continued, “But no, we never, on my life [got together]. And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would’ve heard about it. They can vouch for me. Howard’s not going to believe me. No, I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no.”

