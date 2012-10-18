Want: Natalie and Dylana Suarez x Modern Vice Benni Boot

What: Modern Vice’s Benni lace-up Italian split suede boot, a collaboration between the premium shoe label and style bloggers Natalie and Dylana Suarez, of Natalie Off Duty and Color Me Nana!

Why: We’re loving the chic hand-painted shades — fuchsia and pumpkin spice — and the perfectly tapered toe. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that the entire Modern Vice collection is handmade in the heart of New York City’s Garment District.

How: We’d wear these lace-up booties with everything from super-straight black jeans to opaque tights and swingy dresses.

Bonus! To celebrate the launch of the Benni boot, check out Modern Vice’s short video here.

Natalie and Dylana Suarez x Modern Vice Benni Boot, $275; at Modern Vice