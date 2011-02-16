Name: Natalia

Agency: Major Models

Hometown: Kielce, Poland

Most Incredible Model Moment: Here–in New York– every single second is incredible for me. I’m using every moment to know this city better. I’m so happy to have the opportunity to meet new people and see new places. This is the life!

Favorite Model or Designer Icon: I don’t have a favorite icon. But I love Natalia Vodianova for the way she is and the way she works!

Describe your daily uniform: I love simple things! Usually I wear normal, simple t-shirts with black jeans. I also like to wear men’s inspired clothing like loose jeans; I think this look is very sexy and cool.