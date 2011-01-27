StyleCaster
Share

Natalia Vodianova Plays Model And Designer For Etam

What's hot
StyleCaster

Natalia Vodianova Plays Model And Designer For Etam

Sarah
by
Natalia Vodianova Plays Model And Designer For Etam
15 Start slideshow

Natalia Vodianova is quite easily one of my favorite models. Now, she may become one of my favorite designers! While I have always been a skeptic when it comes to models or celebrities deciding to add designer to their resumes, Natalias execution of The Nouvelle Collection for Etam this spring may have finally made me a believer. The Russian beauty looks delectable in the lines lacy underpinnings and delicate floral daywear. As the second collection Natalia Vodianova has created for Etam, this season pieces are a perfect blend of saccharine sweetness and daring sex appeal.

Sneak a peek at the video for some behind the scenes footage of the collections lookbook!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Mango SS11 Ads: Scarlett Johansson’s Bob and Awesome Sunnies

Mango SS11 Ads: Scarlett Johansson’s Bob and Awesome Sunnies
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share