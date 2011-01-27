Natalia Vodianova Plays Model And Designer For Etam

Natalia Vodianova is quite easily one of my favorite models. Now, she may become one of my favorite designers! While I have always been a skeptic when it comes to models or celebrities deciding to add designer to their resumes, Natalias execution of The Nouvelle Collection for Etam this spring may have finally made me a believer. The Russian beauty looks delectable in the lines lacy underpinnings and delicate floral daywear. As the second collection Natalia Vodianova has created for Etam, this season pieces are a perfect blend of saccharine sweetness and daring sex appeal.

Sneak a peek at the video for some behind the scenes footage of the collections lookbook!