Natalia Vodianova: Hollywood’s Newest Leading Lady?

Despite announcing her split with Justin Portman in June, Natalia Vodianova is still traveling in the galaxy of the lucky and divine. The gorgeous model graced the covers of two September issues, appearing in both Vogue Turkey and the Czech Harper’s Bazaar. She also stars in an editorial in US Vogue‘s September issue called “My Generation.”

On top of her roles as a fashion icon and model extraordinaire, Vodianova is dating none other than Antoine Arnault, son of Bernard Arnault, who happens to be the head of LVMH. The announcement of her new relationship adds depth to her July cover of German Vogue where she sports pieces from the new Louis Vuitton collection.

So why not add movie star to the list? Vodianova first appeared on the big screen in 2010 with a small cameo in the film Clash of the Titans. But that’s nothing compared to her role as the leading lady in Glenio Bonder’s film Belle du Seigneur, an adaptation of Albert Cohen’s novel outlining the love affair between a high-ranking Jewish official and his employee’s protestant wife. All this, of course, occurring at the start of WWII. Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who has his own allure and cult following, plays Vodianova’s love interest, and from the film stills we can already tell that the two are going to make quite an attractive and compelling couple.

Natalia Vodianova is not the first model to take the leap into acting. This movie closely follows Rosie Huntington Whitely‘s debut in Transformers: Dark of the Moon. But with the amount of actors in magazines, it seems only fair that the models should get to double-dip too. What do you think?