Natalia Vodianova: “Clash of the Titans” Star as Medusa and 5 Other Models-Turned-Actresses

Natalia, is that you? We hardly recognize the sweet faced supermodel in her role as a giant, man-eating snake woman in the upcoming film, Clash of the Titans. Natalia Vodianova has taken on the role of the mythological villainess Medusa, opposite Sam Worthington (of Avatar fame). Although she’s been digitally manipulated beyond belief, we think the Russian supermodel still manages to look like a stunner. Take a sneak peek at the movie below:

Vodianova is certainly not the first model-turned-thespian. Below are our favorite faces who have forayed successfully (and unsuccessfully) into the world of acting.

Gemma Ward– The Black Balloon

A few years ago, fashion darling Gemma Ward captured the hearts of model-fanatics everywhere with her doll-like features and unusual appearance. However, it turns out that the Australian beauty is not just another pretty face– but a serious actress as well. Ward has been nominated for several awards for her part as the leading lady in the indie tear jerker The Black Balloon. The flick also won the title of Best Feature Film at the Berlin International Film Festival. Not bad Gemma, not bad at all.

Lily Cole– The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus

British rose Lily Cole slipped effortlessly into the lead role of Valentia in the film The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus. Starring opposite several big names including Johnny Depp, Jude Law, and Colin Farrell, as well as the late Heath Ledger— were positive that Cole has a promising film career ahead of her.

Cindy Crawford– Fair Game

One of the original supers,” the iconic beauty starred opposite William Baldwin in the 1995 film Fair Game. Unfortunately, the film had an extremely poor reception due to a critical bashing of Crawfords acting. The flick was nominated for a slew of Razzie Awards– including worst actress, worst new star, and worst screen couple. Ouch.

Aline Weber– A Single Man

Fresh faced model Aline Weber has starred in campaigns ranging from D&G to H&M, and has walked the runways for Balenciaga, Narciso Rodriguez, and Calvin Klein. With high fashion street cred like this, its no wonder why Tom Ford chose her to make a cameo in A Single Man, Fords first venture into film, which seamlessly merges fashion and cinema. Though Webers part in the movie is brief (she appears at 0.48 in the clip)– were sure that this will not be the last time that we see her onscreen.

Gisele Bundchen– Taxi

This Brazilian bombshell has graced the catwalks of nearly every high fashion house, and has earned a coveted spot as a Victorias Secret Angel. The leggy supermodel starred in the 2004 remake of the French film Taxi, opposite famous names like Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon. Unfortunately, the film was no Oscar winner (it garnered a painful 11 percent on the website Rotten Tomatoes). However, with one of the most coveted bodies in the world and Tom Brady as her man– we dont think it matters much.

