Natalia Vadianova’s Sad, Sad Past

It’s easy to see a gorgeous, perfect woman with three children and a wealthy husband and think that everything is sunny days, skinny legs and couture all day long. Natalia Vadianova was especially candid in a recent interview with The Guardian via Fashion Copious about life growing up in Russia.

Wikipedia already shares this bit of her Dickensian background, “Vodianova helped her mother sell fruit on the street and later set up her own fruit stand with a friend to help her family out of poverty.”

But, Natalia went even deeper and painted a sad picture to the newspaper of what life was like in particular before she was discovered at age 15, “I raised my sister, Oksana, who is brain damaged. I was six when she was born and my stepfather walked out. My mum resisted pressure to give her up to state care. During the day we didn’t have anywhere to go, only deserted buildings and basements. It was hard for me because the other children teased us and didn’t like to have her around. It was very painful and that injustice is still with me.”

The most heartbreaking part is probably what she says about how she still feels about her formative years, “Because of my childhood where I was constantly by myself, I always feel lonely. I have a lot of people that I absolutely love and I know love me but I can’t get rid of that feeling of loneliness no matter who I’m with even with my children. I know they’ll eventually have their own lives. I hope to create the type of family life that when my children are older, they’ll come back with their girlfriends, their husbands and their children and hopefully then that feeling of loneliness will go.” Someone go hug this pretty one right now please.