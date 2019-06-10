Everything at Nasty Gal Is 50% Off—for the Next 48 Hours

Scroll To See More Images

I’m going to need you to stop whatever you’re doing right now and go make some room in your closet, house, apartment, storage unit—just make some space. Nasty Gal’s summer 2019 flash sale is too good to be true, but it’s actually happening right now. The brand is blessing us all with 50 percent off of every single thing on their site. No, this is not a drill. Please prepare to fill your virtual carts to the brim.

Just when I thought all these summer sales couldn’t get any better, Nasty Gal drops this baby. I mean, 50 percent off everything? Please pinch me, because I must be dreaming. If you’ve been needing to stock up on warmer weather essentials, now is the freakin’ time, my dudes. Some of these prices are truly wild. This sale is Nasty Gal products at Goodwill prices. From cute and summery dresses to going-out tops sure to amp up your weekend wardrobe game, there are so many good things to buy from Nasty Gal right now. Plus, with the 50 percent off, it will feel like Nasty Gal is paying you. (OK, not really, but this sale is just really, really good.)

If there was ever a time to get your summer wardrobe situation ready for the upcoming months, it’s right now. This sale is only for 48 hours (That’s two days, people!) and things are sure to sell super quickly. If you see something you’ve been dying to have, do not wait. Your size or favorite color could be gone in an instant. This is a buckle down and shop ’til you drop situation. I kind of feel amped up—like I just drank a Red Bull or something. That’s how pumped I am for this sale. We at StyleCaster picked 63 of our favorite items to shop while there available, so get to it.

1. Lace Gets Down to Business Plunging Bodysuit, $40 $20 at Nasty Gal

The summer bodysuit your wardrobe needs right now.

2. Snake on Me Skinny Jeans, $60 $30 at Nasty Gal

Snake print skinny jeans?! Um, yes please.

3. Sleek Havoc Bias-Cut Satin Skirt, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

This bright beauty is perfect for summer.

4. Would You Be-leaf Floral Mesh Top, $30 $15 at Nasty Gal

Pair with your favorite cut-offs or high-waisted jeans and you’re good to go.

5. Want Fur Baby Structured Box Bag, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

Just the right amount of extra.

6. On Crop of the Game Utility Jacket, $70 $35 at Nasty Gal

A super cute way to try the utility trend this summer.

7. Got the Spots for You Bias-Cut Midi Skirt, $60 $30 at Nasty Gal

Obsessed.

8. Tie-Dye Mesh High-Neck Bodysuit, $30 $15 at Nasty Gal

Tie-dye is super on-trend for summer, and this bodysuit is iconic.

9. As You Purr Diamante Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $24 $12 at Nasty Gal

Bling bling.

10. Jot It Down Scribble Print Shirt, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

Perfect for pairing with your favorite blazer or work or jeans on the weekend.

11. Nice Ride Denim Moto Jacket, $60 $30 at Nasty Gal

Effortlessly cool, baby.

12. Cow Could I Forget Square-Neck Top, $32 $16 at Nasty Gal

A super cool way to try the cow print trend this season.

13. Satin Frill Midi Dress, $60 $30 at Nasty Gal

Ugh, this dress is perfect.

14. Pass Me the Riding Crop Wide-Leg Jeans, $70 $35 at Nasty Gal

Perfectly bright.

15. Oh No You Didn’t O-Ring Bodysuit, $20 $10 at Nasty Gal

How many bodysuits is too many? The limit does not exist.

16. Don’t Hiss Me Off Snake Crossbody Bag, $44 $22 at Nasty Gal

How cool is this bag?!

17. Sheer Me Roar Balloon-Sleeve Blouse, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

The pastel blouse of my dreams.

18. Stripe Button Belted Linen Jumpsuit, $90 $45 at Nasty Gal

Honestly, I’m in love with this jumpsuit.

19. Puff Balloon-Sleeve Biker Jacket, $100 $50 at Nasty Gal

Puffy sleeves trend in the form of a biker jacket? OMG.

20. Play That Funky Music Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $16 $8 at Nasty Gal

BRB, adding these to my cart ASAP.

21. Out of Office Belted Longline Blazer, $80 $40 at Nasty Gal

Perfect for in or out of the office.

22. Survivor Utility Pants, $60 $30 at Nasty Gal

The utility trend isn’t stopping any time soon.

23. Are You Fur Real Faux Fur Crossbody Bag, $40 $20 at Nasty Gal

I’m…obsessed with this bag.

24. Where Love Grows Floral Puff-Sleeve Dress, $70 $35 at Nasty Gal

This dress is perfect for every summer party.

25. Way to Go Pearl Hair Slide, $12 $6 at Nasty Gal

Hair accessories at having a moment right now.

26. Going Through a Ruffle Time Mini Skirt, $30 $15 at Nasty Gal

You can never have too may mini skirts.

27. It Was All a Blurr Animal Oversized Tee, $30 $15 at Nasty Gal

Get wild.

28. She’s So Lucky She’s a Star Mesh Tee Dress, $40 $20 at Nasty Gal

Cue Britney Spears.

29. In the Frame Oversized Square Sunglasses, $20 $10 at Nasty Gal

Give me all the summer sunnies.

30. Stripe Linen Blazer, $90 $45 at Nasty Gal

Linen is a summer must-have.

31. Drop Down Satin Midi Skirt, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

Satin skirts are having a true comeback this season.

32. Sweet on You Square-Neck Crop Top, $30 $15 at Nasty Gal

So cute.

33. Jeweling Over You Rhinestone Hair Clips, $16 $8 at Nasty Gal

Give your hair a little jewelry.

34. Linen Tie-Front Crop Top, $56 $28 at Nasty Gal

Hello, cutie.

35. MS Tie-Side Satin Skirt, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

More satin skirts, because I’m obsessed.

36. Go Big Oversized Animal Shirt, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

Animal print on animal print this summer.

37. You Sexy Thing Diamante Hair Slide, $8 $4 at Nasty Gal

Hey, sexy.

38. Bright of Way Multicolored Crochet Dress, $80 $40 at Nasty Gal

The crochet trend is going strong this summer.

39. Slow Down Sweater and Joggers Lounge Set, $60 $30 at Nasty Gal

OK, this set looks so freakin’ cozy.

40. Satin Ruffle Maxi Dress, $90 $45 at Nasty Gal

Show up to the club like this.

41. Tailored Sleeveless Playsuit, $76 $38 at Nasty Gal

Just truly adorable.

42. What Springs to Mind High-Waisted Flare Pants, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

A super cute ’70s throwback.

43. Return of the Mac Belted Trench Coat, $120 $60 at Nasty Gal

The ideal trench coat.

44. Sun of a Beach Clear Visor, $20 $10 at Nasty Gal

Not your mom’s visor.

45. Satin Tie-Dye Knot-Front Midi Dress, $70 $35 at Nasty Gal

More tie-dye, please.

46. Hang Me Up to Dry Tie Blouse, $40 $20 at Nasty Gal

So easy to pair with anything.

47. Off the Chain Glasses Chain, $10 $5 at Nasty Gal

Weirdly into this sunglasses chain trend.

48. Make It Satin Tie Blouse, $56 $28 at Nasty Gal

I’m in love.

49. Animal Floral Ruched Cami, $30 $15 at Nasty Gal

So many ’90s vibes.

50. Matters of the Heart Sunglasses, $16 $8 at Nasty Gal

Heart eyes all day.

51. I’m Knot Kidding Crop Top, $70 $35 at Nasty Gal

I’m feeling a monochrome look with this.

52. Bad Romance Multi-Patch Cardigan, $100 $50 at Nasty Gal

Fourth of July ready.

53. Come to a Boil Utility Boilersuit, $76 $38 at Nasty Gal

I’d wear this every single day.

54. Want Zeal for Life Structured Shoulder Bag, $44 $22 at Nasty Gal

Ah, so cute!

55. Satin the Bar Jacquard Tie Top, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

Pretty in pink all summer long.

56. Touch by Touch Satin Midi Skirt, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

Did I mention I love satin skirts?

57. Mixed Signals Plunging Tie Top, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

The cutest patchwork top.

58. Tongue-Tied Lace-Up Mini Dress, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

An Instagram photoshoot waiting to happen.

59. Diamante Star Burst Hair Slide, $12 $4 at Nasty Gal

You’re a star, baby.

60. Without Feather Ado Oversized Shirt, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

Need.

61. Side by Side Mom Jeans, $60 $30 at Nasty Gal

Mom jeans are forever a lewk.

62. Pink Velvet Drop Earrings, $16 $8 at Nasty Gal

Add to cart immediately.

63. Striped Satin Blazer, $90 $45 at Nasty Gal

This blazer will be your go-to jacket every day.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.