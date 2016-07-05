StyleCaster
Your Complete Instagram Guide to Nashville, Tennessee

Besides its world-famous country music scene and the TV show named after it, Nashville—a.k.a. “Music City”—is also known for being a hipster haven, “almost like New York’s small, southern cousin,” as a friend put it. The fact that it’s a magnet for art, culture, and food, nestled in a landlocked state south of the Mason-Dixon line, gives it a cool mix of Southern charm and urban edginess.

If you’re Nashville-bound (or hope to be at some point), bookmark these 10 must-see, -do, and -eats to make the most of your trip, and, of course, document all the highlights on your Instagram.

13118042 268252026844274 2017360587 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Nashville, Tennessee

@thepharmacynashville

Chow down on burgers, beer, and old-fashioned sodas.

Stop by The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden for perfectly cooked burgers of all kinds (farm, chili, stroganoff, and more), plus top-notch fries and tater tots. Necessary with any meal you order: One of the homemade sodas—creamsicle orange is a favorite—floats, or malts.

b845a 13414362 1914577565435614 923331402 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Nashville, Tennessee

@tiffaniealise420

Saunter down Lower Broad.

Lower Broad—a.k.a. Lower Broadway—is a rowdy, neon-lit four-block stretch in downtown Nashville where much of the city’s live music and nightlife scene is concentrated, from dozens of honky tonks to karaoke, along with plenty of hoppin’ bars and restaurants (many of which double as music venues).

6ab61 12935045 226151104410346 1373638515 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Nashville, Tennessee

@erinsfoodfiles

Indulge in a swanky meal.

Serving up new American dishes in an industrial space, the critically acclaimed Rolf and Daughters successfully walks the line between fine dining and a more casual restaurant experience. You won’t regret ordering the chicken liver pate, homemade sourdough bread with seaweed butter, or squid ink pasta (or any of the pastas on the menu, for that matter).

2776f 13113831 1722783937959540 1613113939 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Nashville, Tennessee

@laylasnashville

Get down to live honky tonk.

One of Broadway’s many legendary honky tonk venues, Layla’s is cozy and atmospheric, with vintage license plates lining the ceiling, and people flocking in for the cheap drinks and well-curated live bluegrass acts (plus classic rock, country western, and more).

817af 13129852 230967553946643 1636555820 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Nashville, Tennessee

@l.fetzik

Stay in cool, boutique digs.

Hotel Indigo is located a short walk away from downtown Nashville, and seamlessly mixes chic, modern décor with historic touches, like original tavertine floors and a printer-themed lobby, along with a library and speakeasy-inspired lounge that features nightly performances by local artists. Rates from $242.

e34c7 13549349 1605962249734634 1358559330 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Nashville, Tennessee

@biscuitlovebrunch

Eat some of the best biscuits ever.

Make time for brunch at Biscuit Love, a beloved destination for Southern biscuits, breakfast, and lunch that’s earned rave reviews from every outlet from Bon Appetit and Travel + Leisure to Zagat. Just prepare for an out-the-door line—worth it for the died-and-gone-to-heaven baked goods.

62cfa 13473351 861508817288453 1636926806 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Nashville, Tennessee

@jessrubin20

Tour the historic Hermitage.

At Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, located 10 miles east of downtown Nashville, you can tour the historic plantation and museum that once belonged to the U.S. President. Even if you’re not a fan of the current face of the $20 bill (personally, we’re excited for Harriet Tubman to replace slaveholding Jackson), touring the lovely mansion, garden, and grounds is still a fascinating opportunity to learn about local—and national—history.

be2ea 12328503 261601147513330 1489765592 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Nashville, Tennessee

@nashvillepedaltavern

Drink and bike.

Said to be one of, if not the most, popular outdoor activities in the city, Nashville Pedal Tavern lets you hop on board a 12-person “party bike,” during which you get to hear a guided tour of the city’s most legendary neighborhoods—all while sipping beer, wine, or whatever you prefer to get buzzed on (it’s BYO beverage).

6a558 13414290 238435359876700 1502164369 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Nashville, Tennessee

@lynndeeee

Check out the Johnny Cash Museum.

A tribute to one of the most influential artists in country music (not to mention rock, blues, folk, and gospel), the small yet thoughtfully designed Johnny Cash Museum & Cafe features fascinating photos, memorabilia, and history about the Man in Black.

e971e 11371274 832738803486783 1202417709 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Nashville, Tennessee

@whitelightsouth

Grab some sweet tea.

Head over to The Picnic Café for a jug of sugar sweet fruit tea, freshly baked muffins, perfect chicken salad sandwiches, and an elegant atmosphere.

