NARS Beauty Beat – How To Prevent Summer Makeup Meltdown

For those summer picnics in the park and hot nights at the drive-in, getting makeup to stay in place (and not drip down your face) is not the easiest of tasks. We often choose to go with the bare minimum of products rather than risk having product sweat off our skin.

James Boehmer, NARS International Lead Stylist and is among the top beauty experts, shows us how to extend the wear of our makeup during those hot summer months. Read below for his tips and watch the video for an easy beauty tutorial.

Step 1: Apply a skin primer to your skin before any other makeup products for a good base.

Step 2: Next, apply a liquid foundation with your fingertips and blend into skin.

Step 3: Use your fingertip to apply an eye primer from lashline to brow.

Step 4: Swipe a bright eyeshadow color along the center of your eyelid.

Step 5: Blend a softer, metallic color up into the crease.

Step 6: Finish off the look with a touch of cream blush on the cheeks and lips.

