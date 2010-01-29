Narciso Rodriguez: eBay Shop Launching in February with Secondary Line

Minimalist designer Narciso Rodriguez, in a collaboration with online marketplace eBay, is launching a virtual boutique February 15. The eight piece collection, which includes matte jersey dresses, a denim suit, and a reversible cotton coat, will reflect the designer’s hallmark sleek aesthetic and body-conscious sculpted designs.

While other designers have joined forces with “fast-food fashion” chains like H&M and Target, the critically-acclaimed Rodriguez — known for experimenting with fabrics like polyester, silk crepe and charmeuse and using materials like plastic and fiberglass — is the first to team with eBay. In a nod to the current economic climate, Rodriguez’s eBay line will be priced between $75- $350 — a far cry from his usual $1,800-and-up price tags.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Rodriguez stated, “I think she’s [the customer is] grateful to have the opportunity to buy something that’s under $1,000. The person who wants the dress at $2,500 or $1,500, it’s a unique piece, they’re designer pieces. The pieces that are less expensive just open the opportunity for them to shop more.”

