Narciso Rodriguez to Serve as Advisor to Banana Republic

Following Mick Jagger’s motto ‘anything worth doing is worth overdoing,’ it was just announced that Narciso Rodriguez will add yet another project to his plate. Come August 20 (right before New York Fashion Week – yikes!) the designer will be partnering with Banana Republic as an advisor. Teaming up with the Executive VP of Design and Creative Director Simon Kneen, Rodriguez will add his insights – and killer talent – to the mass retailer’s Fall 2013 collection.

Banana Republic has certainly been stepping up its fashion game of late — particularly when it comes to pop culture-inspired collaborations like the “Mad Men” and upcoming Anna Karenina collections — and Rodriguez’s aesthetic certainly meshes well with the brand’s existing roster of work staples and chic wardrobe staples. In recent years, BR has visibly struggled against competitors like J.Crew, not to mention the hordes of fast-fashion upstarts like Zara and H&M, who offer trend-focused basics for less.

It will be interesting to see how Rodriguez juggles his Kohl’s line (currently in the works), new shoe collection and his namesake line. Clearly, he’s taking a page out of Karl Lagerfeld’s multi-tasking book.

